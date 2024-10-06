Deadly Hurricane Flood Disaster Takes Nightmarish Turn - Media Blackout
Introducing the top 10 stories they chose not to tell you this week.
#10 - Deadly Hurricane Flood Disaster Takes Nightmarish Turn
“Masses of dead bodies have been left to rot,” as Hurricane Helene’s destruction is far worse than reported.
Gen. Flynn confirms the true death count is upwards of a thousand people, which is four times higher than what the media is reporting.
What’s even more alarming is that General Flynn predicts the death toll could rise to 2,000 or more “by the time we look at all of what has happened.”
And then there’s the shady government response...
An anonymous source told Chris Martenson that during a town meeting, it was revealed that Chimney Rock, North Carolina, would be bulldozed and that the remaining homes were “no longer theirs.”
The explanation for this move was that the “federal government owned it all.”
The source questioned, “What crazy play for land this is,” pointing to the presence of lithium mines nearby.
Is this a blatant land grab, or is another hidden agenda at play? Watch Maria Zeee break it all down in her full report.
You hear the rumors about FEMA deliberately causing problems. It’s hard to believe but nothing can be ruled out these days. We get inundated with a lot of shit and it can be hard to sort through.
However when Musk opens up about now we got a problem. He has absolutely no reason to do that unless it’s accurate. The fact that he is now politically involved speaks volumes to me. He’s essentially risked everything he has making enemies of the left. That’s how dangerous they are. Lots of people do not grasp how risky buying Twitter was when he did it. I suspect they let it go through because they thought they would be launching a torpedo into the side of Truth Social.
It backfired on those mother fuckers big time. We need to win this election because it’s the last chance of a peaceful way out of this shitstorm. It may even be the last chance period.
Ron DeSantis as the governor of Florida is absolute proof that voting does indeed matter. Bet the people on the Appalachians would love to have him right now. To the naysayers who black pill everyone with the “Your vote doesn’t matter fool” rhetoric; congrats you will soon be right if we fail.
"The source questioned, “What crazy play for land this is,” pointing to the presence of lithium mines nearby."
We are sometimes as guilty of "misinformation" as legacy MSM. There are NO lithium mines in Chimney Rock. There MAY be quartz mines in area, not even sure of that. The Lithium is in Kings Mt NC, west of Charlotte NC in Gaston County. Thats maybe 50 miles away.