Bombshell allegations have emerged as three men file separate lawsuits accusing Diddy of rape. Attorney Thomas Giuffra, who reportedly turned down dozens of other claims against Diddy, has taken on these chilling cases, which detail the harrowing experiences of each man.

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo remarked, “It’s just very rare for men to come forward and discuss potential sexual assault.” On Thursday, he broke down the shocking details of each case, which revealed a disturbing trend:

“Lawsuit #1: A man claims he went to a party at Diddy’s home in the Hamptons in 2020. He says he was given a drink and began to fade in and out. After just one drink, Diddy and his associates sodomized him and took turns raping him.”

“Lawsuit #2: A man says he met Diddy in 2019 at a nightclub. He was invited back to Diddy’s hotel, where Diddy gave him a drink. The man says the drink made him sick. Diddy told him to lie down and said to others, ‘He’s ready to party.’ When he woke up, the man said he was lying naked on his stomach. Diddy was sodomizing him, and a man and woman were recording it. The next morning, one of Diddy’s associates gave him $2,500 in cash on behalf of Diddy.”

“Lawsuit #3: A man who worked for Diddy says that in 2020, he went to Diddy’s hotel room for a meeting. Diddy made him a drink, which made him very tired. Diddy told him to take a nap. When he woke up, Diddy was sodomizing him. When he tried to resist, Diddy told him he was ‘almost done.’ Afterwards, Diddy told him that going to the police would make him look like an idiot because he’d never be able to substantiate his claims. He also says Diddy’s entourage called and threatened him to stay quiet.”

