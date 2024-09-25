#1 - Diddy predicts his own demise in newly-resurfaced video.

“They probably gonna be arresting me.”

“Your parties are the hottest ticket around,” an Entertainment Tonight reporter told Diddy in a 1999 interview. He replied, “They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, man. They don’t want me to throw the parties no more.”

“You gonna hear about my parties, they gonna be shutting them down, they gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things, just because we wanna have a good time.”

READ MORE: https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2024/09/24/sean-diddy-combs-predicts-his-own-demise-over-his-parties-in-resurfaced-interview-theyre-probably-gonna-be-arresting-me/

(Keep scrolling for more stories)

#2 - Alex Clark lights up the childhood vaccine schedule during chronic disease roundtable.

"Today, a child following the recommended vaccine schedule will receive up to 70 shots by the time they turn 18...Are all these shots producing healthier kids? According to the data, no. Are we allowed to even ask? Also, no."

Credit: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1838374805571047697?t=Kaqn7tSSNX-5rs4H1vcEUA&s=19

Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

#3 - Popular YouTube influencer astonished at number of fellow YouTubers dropping dead.

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/popular-youtube-influencer-astonished-at-number-of-fellow-youtubers-dropping-dead/

#4 - Trump urged use of troops to protect Capitol on Jan. 6 but was rebuffed.

#5 - Former AG Barr 'dumbfounded' at DOJ’s decision to release letter of Trump would-be assassin.

#6 - FCC fast-tracks George Soros' purchase of 220+ radio stations before November's election.

The stations reach 165M Americans. This has never been done before.

Credit: https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1838562719672259032

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more daily news roundups every weeknight.

#7 - Cardinal Dolan mocks Kamala Harris for refusing invitation to the Catholic Al Smith dinner.

“We’re not used to this. We don’t know how to handle it. This hasn’t happened in 40 years since Walter Mondale turned down the invitation. And remember, he lost 49 out of 50 states…Senator Schumer said to me, ‘I don’t think she made the decision. I think her schedulers are saying she can’t make it.’ So we’re not giving up. We hope she’s here.”

Credit: https://x.com/CortesSteve/status/1838551916197941274

#8 - U.S. lawmakers prepare for “Mass Casualty Event.”

#9 - Censorship regime scores victories on Telegram and X.

• Telegram will share user data with governments following CEO arrest.

• And X will comply with Brazilian government’s censorship demands.

#10 - Idaho man charged after allegedly making nine or more phone calls threatening to “personally” kill Donald Trump.

“I want Trump in a body bag.”

Credit: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1838659215633846630

Leave a comment

BONUS #1: CNN's Eva McKend completely demolishes Kamala's "I'm tough on the border" routine in the classiest way possible.

"So for her to go down there, and characterize herself as tough on the border, it isn't consistent with a lot of the policy positions that she previously has espoused."

Credit: https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1838638130855055391

BONUS #2 - Joe Rogan goes there on drag queen story hour.

Finally, someone is speaking some sense.

“How weird is it that it's an argument whether or not drag queens should be reading books to kids? ... Whose idea was this?”

“How about guys on parole for violent crimes? How about them reading to kids?”

“How about corrupt politicians: have them read to kids?”

“How about CEOs who've been arrested for embezzlement? How about them reading to kids?”

“People convicted of violent assault, but they wouldn't do it again. It was a bad move. How about they read to kids?”

BONUS #3 - Medical doctor warns America is racing toward a genocidal health collapse.

Big Food and Big Pharma are literally poisoning us, and you won’t believe how bad it is until you see these stats. According to Dr. Casey Means:

• "Metabolic dysfunction now affects 93.2% of American adults."

• "Americans live eight fewer years compared to people in Japan or Switzerland, and life expectancy is going down."

• "For each additional serving of ultra-processed food we eat, early mortality increases by 18%. This now makes up 67% of the foods our kids are eating."

• "82% of independently funded studies show harm from processed food, while 93% of industry-sponsored studies reflect no harm."

• "95% of the people who created the recent USDA food guidelines for America had significant conflicts of interest with the food industry."

• "1 billion pounds of synthetic pesticides are being sprayed on our food every single year."

• "99% of the farmland in the United States is sprayed with synthetic pesticides."

• "Recent research from just the past couple of months tells us that now about 0.5% of our brains, by weight, are now plastic."

Share