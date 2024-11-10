#10 - Doctors drop post-election COVID bombshell.

A new peer-reviewed study has just called for a complete SUSPENSION of the COVID-19 injections.

This news comes after the authors of the study found a horrifying increased risk of BRAIN CLOTS following COVID-19 injection.

The results will make your jaw drop:

• The study found brain clots are 112,000% more likely after COVID-19 vaccination than flu vaccination.

• Moreover, when compared to all vaccines combined, COVID shots are 20,700% more likely to cause brain clots.

As such, the study’s authors and other health experts demand:

• “An immediate global moratorium” on the use of COVID-19 vaccines.

• “Absolute contraindication” for women of reproductive age.

• A full investigation into the alarming breach of safety thresholds.

• Accountability from regulators and manufacturers for ignoring these risks.

#9 - Australian local government calls for suspension of Covid mRNA vaccines

• Watch our exclusive interview with Councillor Adrian Mcrae.

#8 - Joe Rogan raises SERIOUS questions about Joe Biden’s “81 million votes” in 2020.

#7 - Bill Maher delivers a brutal wake-up call to Democrats after the election.

#6 - Jack Smith tucks tails and halts Trump case as House GOP demands he “preserve records.”

#5 - Heartless FEMA official ordered relief works NOT to help houses with Trump signs.

#4 - MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow calls on the military, media, and millions of Americans to resist Trump.

#3 - Trump outlines his plan to destroy the Deep State.

#2 - Top 5 Big Pharma CEOS reportedly hold emergency meeting after Trump’s landslide victory.

#1 - General Flynn delivers a bone-chilling post-election warning.

BONUS #1 - FEMA Official Removed After ‘Avoid Trump Houses’ Message Leaks, DeSantis Orders Investigation

BONUS #2 - Fluoride Literally Turns the Pineal Gland to Stone, Research Suggests

BONUS #3 - The Secret IRS Loophole You Need to Know About

BONUS #4 - SNL Rolls Out Their Impression of ‘Dark MAGA’ Elon Musk

BONUS #5 - CNN’s Van Jones Drops Unexpected Truth Bomb on Air

