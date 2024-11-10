Doctors Drop Post-Election COVID Bombshell | Media Blackout
Introducing the top 10 stories they chose not to tell you this week.
#10 - Doctors drop post-election COVID bombshell.
A new peer-reviewed study has just called for a complete SUSPENSION of the COVID-19 injections.
This news comes after the authors of the study found a horrifying increased risk of BRAIN CLOTS following COVID-19 injection.
The results will make your jaw drop:
• The study found brain clots are 112,000% more likely after COVID-19 vaccination than flu vaccination.
• Moreover, when compared to all vaccines combined, COVID shots are 20,700% more likely to cause brain clots.
As such, the study’s authors and other health experts demand:
• “An immediate global moratorium” on the use of COVID-19 vaccines.
• “Absolute contraindication” for women of reproductive age.
• A full investigation into the alarming breach of safety thresholds.
• Accountability from regulators and manufacturers for ignoring these risks.
(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)
#9 - Australian local government calls for suspension of Covid mRNA vaccines
• Watch our exclusive interview with Councillor Adrian Mcrae.
#8 - Joe Rogan raises SERIOUS questions about Joe Biden’s “81 million votes” in 2020.
#7 - Bill Maher delivers a brutal wake-up call to Democrats after the election.
#6 - Jack Smith tucks tails and halts Trump case as House GOP demands he “preserve records.”
While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more weekly news roundups.
#5 - Heartless FEMA official ordered relief works NOT to help houses with Trump signs.
#4 - MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow calls on the military, media, and millions of Americans to resist Trump.
#3 - Trump outlines his plan to destroy the Deep State.
#2 - Top 5 Big Pharma CEOS reportedly hold emergency meeting after Trump’s landslide victory.
#1 - General Flynn delivers a bone-chilling post-election warning.
BONUS #1 - FEMA Official Removed After ‘Avoid Trump Houses’ Message Leaks, DeSantis Orders Investigation
BONUS #2 - Fluoride Literally Turns the Pineal Gland to Stone, Research Suggests
BONUS #3 - The Secret IRS Loophole You Need to Know About
BONUS #4 - SNL Rolls Out Their Impression of ‘Dark MAGA’ Elon Musk
BONUS #5 - CNN’s Van Jones Drops Unexpected Truth Bomb on Air
SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:
1. Good Ranchers: https://goodranchers.com. Use code VNN at the checkout.
2. Goldco: https://VNNGold.com
3. My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN
4. Home Title Lock: https://www.hometitlelock.com/?coupon=VNN
At this point, I think it's safe to say the "vaccine" accelerates a person's predisposition for any disease, illness, disorder, etc.
speaking of which, has anybody noticed accelerated aging in the vaxxed?
The democide needs to stop & those who planned & implemented it brought to justice for their crimes against humanity!