BOWDEN: “Personally, do you feel like the COVID shot should be pulled off the market? Yes or no?”

MEANS: “I’ll give you my personal opinion. I think there should be absolutely no mandates. I think that we have an opportunity in the next year to truly reset science. And we have an opportunity to have Jay Bhattacharya, who’s a close friend, who I strongly pushed to be at the NIH to call everyone together, review the science, have truth and reconciliation, bring that out to people, and have a process for that.”

KRUSE: “So, the answer is no. The answer is no.”

MEANS: “That is a policy position that I’m calling for The COVID shots to be immediately pulled from the market?”

KRUSE: “No, you’re not answering the question. You’re doing exactly what you’re training—”

MEANS: “Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on. Jack, that’s the reason we’re sitting here. I am saying that as a policy position, I think that we should have absolute data transparency, no mandates.

BOWDEN: “We have so much data.”

KRUSE: “Danny just had Kevin McKernan on the damn podcast.”

MEANS: *Tries to interrupt*

KRUSE: “Let me talk. You let me talk now. You let me talk.

MEANS: “Let me ask you a question. Let me ask you a question. And this is not like a debate. I don’t see this as a debate. I actually, legitimately.”

KRUSE: “I don’t think it’s a debate either.”

MEANS: “Hold on, Jack, why are you so angry?”

KRUSE: “Because I don’t trust you, okay? I think you’re full of sh*t.”

Watch the full conversation: https://www.patreon.com/posts/audio-vaccine-vs-117914550

Share

Leave a comment