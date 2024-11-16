After all the media hysteria surrounding RFK Jr.’s nomination for HHS secretary, one liberal outlet chose to steer away from name-calling and allowed a dissenting opinion on Trump’s HHS pick.

On Real Time with Bill Maher, Dr. Casey Means captivated the audience, demonstrating the timeless truth that when a real expert and articulate speaker addresses a crowd, they can truly shift perspectives.

Right off the bat, Maher empathized with Dr. Means’ concerns about the health status quo, saying his “head is not exploding” about Trump’s HHS pick. “The system as it is, the way we do health is already very f—ked,” Maher stated.

After being primed by Maher’s open mind to RFK Jr., Dr. Casey Means sealed the deal, delivering a series of brilliant and articulate arguments that won the audience over so completely that they ended up cheering for RFK Jr.’s HHS nomination.

“If we were crushing it [at health], we would not be spending 2x every other country in the entire world and have the lowest life expectancy of any developed country in the entire world.”

“We are the sickest of the top 11 high-income countries in the world. We have the highest infant and maternal mortality rates, and our life expectancy is 10 years less than our friends in Japan and Switzerland right now. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, the average American man in America, age 73, is their life expectancy. It is 83 in Japan and Switzerland.

“This is something we should all be outraged about. And only one party in our election cycle this year was talking about chronic illness. The words ‘chronic illness,’ as far as I know, never came out of the Harris campaign’s mouth. And I think that was a real misstep because Americans are, I think, tired of being gaslit about the fact that there’s not a problem right now. And when we look around us, we know there is.

“And Trump has asked RFK to do three simple things. He’s asked to get the corruption out of the U.S. health agencies, produce uncompromised evidence-based research for our health guidelines, and reverse the trends of the chronic disease epidemic in two years for children and adults so that we can show up for our 250th anniversary of America stronger than ever. That sounds pretty good to me.”

After laying it all out, the audience clapped and cheered in agreement. We can only hope Dr. Casey Means has some sort of role in the next Trump administration because she is so articulate, persuasive, and grounded in truth that she can get liberals and conservatives alike to be staunch cheerleaders for improving public health in this country.