Dr. David Martin has delivered a powerful and direct message to former President Donald Trump on The Alex Jones Show. He implored Trump to abandon his defense of the so-called vaccines and instead acknowledge that he was deceived.

"President Trump could easily say that he was conned," Dr. Martin suggested. Because once the truth comes out, the reality is this: “They’re going to set you [Trump] up for this,” Alex Jones warned.

Dr. Martin took a hard stance on Operation Warp Speed, highlighting the grim reality of its consequences. “Operation Warp Speed, without his [Trump’s] knowledge, was actually signing the death warrant for a number of individuals who happen to be American citizens, who happened to be people that you [Trump] swore an oath to protect.”

However, Dr. Martin believes the path forward is not about pointing fingers but about taking decisive action. He called on Trump to sign an executive order to end money-making “pandemics” for good.

“The executive order that gets signed on the day you become president must be the absolute erasure of the pharmaceutical liability shields that are in place for vaccine manufacturers,” he insisted.

“If we want this thing to end, companies will be responsible for the products that they make, period. And then they’ll stop. The minute Pfizer and the minute Moderna have fiscal and civil and criminal liability for the things that they actually are producing ... We will not have a pandemic.”

