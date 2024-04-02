146

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche Issues Bone-Chilling Message to the COVID Cartel

“You all have committed crimes.”
Virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche issued a chilling message during an interview on the KunstlerCast podcast Friday.

He said, “If these people would now go out and say, ‘Oh, wait a minute. We have been making some mistakes. It wasn’t all right ... We have to revise our opinion.’ These people would be stoned in the street.”

“They have no choice” other than to keep pushing the big lie, Dr. Bossche said.

“They have no choice. They have no choice other than to stick, even if they completely see how wrong they have been, they have no other choice. They can only hope that something will happen that will distract from this issue, that will distract me. But it won’t. It won’t. And so, they keep silent, or they just continue along the path that they have been walking along so far. But I can tell you that many of them must be desperate.”

Bossche continued.

“Being together, they feel protected. This is a big lobby. And they think that everybody thinks that the other will protect them, right? Which is not the case. But this is this typical feeling. You all have committed crimes, but you are a big rope. And it’s like the mafia, and you feel all together, you feel like a big team, and nobody can penetrate into the team, et cetera. It will collapse because the truth will surface.”

Click Here to Read More: Virologist Predicts Imminent ‘Tsunami of Death’ Among COVID Vaccinated

