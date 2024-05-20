Dr. McCullough Presents Bad News and Good News for the COVID Vaccinated

Dr. Peter McCullough warns there is going to be a “tidal wave of diseases” from the COVID shots, including cancer.

If someone had little to no reaction soon after the COVID shots, Dr. McCullough thinks they’re probably fine. However, he believes “about 7.7% of [vaccinated] Americans could be in big-time health trouble,” according to V-Safe data.

Vaccine injuries have become so prevalent that Dr. McCullough reports his practice now focuses “almost exclusively” on treating these cases.

Fortunately, there are ways to lessen the burden of the spike protein. Dr. McCullough recommends these three natural supplements:

Nattokinase: 2000 fibrin units (100 milligrams) orally twice a day without food

Bromelain: 500 milligrams orally once a day without food

Curcumin: 500 milligrams orally twice a day (nano, liposomal, or with piperine additive suggested)

