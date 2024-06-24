Dr. Paul Marik Exposes the Truth About Chemotherapy
You won‘t hear this from your typical oncologist.
Dr. Paul Marik, a renowned critical care physician, has shed light on the harsh realities of chemotherapy’s ineffectiveness in treating cancer. He revealed that only “about 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy.”
This small fraction of cancers that are chemo-responsive includes testicular cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute lymphatic leukemia, and a short list of others. (See image below)
But for the remaining 95% of cancer cases, the prognosis is far less optimistic. Dr. Marik stated, “Chemotherapy is palliative at best,” highlighting that while chemotherapy might prolong survival by one or two months, it comes with a significant cost to the patient’s quality of life. The treatment often leads to several severe side effects, including:
Nausea and vomiting
Hair loss
Anemia
Bruising and bleeding
Skin and nail changes
Cognitive changes
Sexual and reproductive issues
Peripheral neuropathy
Edema
“Knocks out the bone marrow,” making patients immune-compromised and at risk of infection
The truly sobering detail that Dr. Marik mentioned was that despite advancements in chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgical treatments over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly 3.9 months.
This statistic raises a critical question: With the high costs and severe side effects that accompany conventional cancer therapies, is it truly worth it?
Dr. Marik urges cancer patients to ask their oncologists a vital question: “Is this [chemotherapy] going to cure my cancer, or is it just going to palliate and extend my life a month or two with terrible side effects?”
“Hopefully, they’ll be honest,” he added.
Click here to watch the full interview.
Dr. Marik, as usual, is providing extraordinarily valuable information. The question I have is: for the (majority of) cancer types that chemotherapy is not curative against, DOES IT EVEN "extend life a month or two" as stated? Or does it even perhaps SHORTEN life in a significant fraction of cases, by predisposing the patient to life-threatening risks such as organ failure, or severe immunosuppression that could make even a mild infection deadly and could enable the remaining cancer cells to thrive and/or promote the formation of second cancers due to diminished immunosurvelliance, for example? Or simply cause horrible quality of life (not due to the cancer itself) which makes the patient more likely to "give up" sooner and agree to hospice and passive euthanasia, therefore dying sooner? I have heard multiple doctors mention these issues and I believe Dr. Marik even might have mentioned some of them himself a while back, if I remember correctly?
What I am very interested in is seeing randomized controlled clinical trials (preferably double-blinded) which show that chemotherapy either does or does not improve OVERALL SURVIVAL (even by a month or two etc.) in "incurable" cancers, compared to no chemotherapy. And if survival is indeed improved with chemotherapy in certain clinical trials of "incurable" cancers, what were the doses/regimens used in those trials, and were they much less harsh than the typical doses/regimens used in everyday patients outside of clinical trials?
A friend of mine who was being treated for cancer was told by his cancer doctor to take the covid DeathVax.
He now has 2 more different cancers.