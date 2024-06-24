Dr. Paul Marik, a renowned critical care physician, has shed light on the harsh realities of chemotherapy’s ineffectiveness in treating cancer. He revealed that only “about 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy.”

This small fraction of cancers that are chemo-responsive includes testicular cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute lymphatic leukemia, and a short list of others. (See image below)

But for the remaining 95% of cancer cases, the prognosis is far less optimistic. Dr. Marik stated, “Chemotherapy is palliative at best,” highlighting that while chemotherapy might prolong survival by one or two months, it comes with a significant cost to the patient’s quality of life. The treatment often leads to several severe side effects, including:

Nausea and vomiting

Hair loss

Anemia

Bruising and bleeding

Skin and nail changes

Cognitive changes

Sexual and reproductive issues

Peripheral neuropathy

Edema

“Knocks out the bone marrow,” making patients immune-compromised and at risk of infection



The truly sobering detail that Dr. Marik mentioned was that despite advancements in chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgical treatments over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly 3.9 months.

This statistic raises a critical question: With the high costs and severe side effects that accompany conventional cancer therapies, is it truly worth it?

Dr. Marik urges cancer patients to ask their oncologists a vital question: “Is this [chemotherapy] going to cure my cancer, or is it just going to palliate and extend my life a month or two with terrible side effects?”

“Hopefully, they’ll be honest,” he added.

Click here to watch the full interview.

