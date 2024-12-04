#10 – Dr. Peter Hotez warns of a series of potential pandemics “coming down the pike,” claiming it will all “come crashing down” on Trump “on January 21st.”

Is that a threat?

Meanwhile, a mysterious “flu-like disease” has claimed 179 lives and counting in Africa, leaving health officials scrambling for answers as they admit they “have no idea what it is,” The New York Post reports.

While on MSNBC, Hotez named every disease he could think of in less than 60 seconds, claiming all of them could pose a serious threat to public health under the new Trump administration, especially because of RFK Jr. and “anti-vaccine” activism.

This includes:

• Bird flu

• New coronavirus (SARS)

• Dengue

• Zika

• Oropouche virus

• Yellow fever

• Whooping cough

• Measles

• Polio

“We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike... All that’s going to come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump administration,” Hotez warned.

Video:

#9 - Whoopi Goldberg freaks out on Charlamagne after he says Biden lied about pardoning Hunter.

CHARLAMAGNE: “He didn’t have to volunteer that lie to begin with.”

WHOOPI: “I’m gonna stop you there for a second.”

CHARLAMAGNE: “Uh oh.”

WHOOPI: “Only because you don’t know it was a lie. We don’t know why he changed his mind.”

CHARLAMAGNE: “You really think he just changed his mind over Thanksgiving weekend all of a sudden?”

WHOOPI: “No. I’m gonna tell you what I think. I think he changed because he got sick of watching everybody else get over… because at some point, you get to the place where you just go, so I’m just gonna follow the straight and narrow always ‘cause that’s what’s expected of Democrats.”

CHARLAMAGNE: “But that’s their fault! They’re the ones that go out there, and they stand on this moral high ground. They don’t have to do that.”

#8 - The Jimmy Kimmel Show drops a surprisingly funny segment making fun of CA Governor Gavin Newsom.

And get this—Californians were so clueless that they actually believed they were talking to the real Gavin Newsom.

NEWSOM (Actor): “There’s 217 officially recognized gender choices that you have in California.”

CALIFORNIAN: “Wow! 217?”

NEWSOM: “Like, I have a macadamia nut allergy. Like, that might be how you identify.”

#7 - CNN admits Kash Patel’s odds of being confirmed as FBI Director are “climbing ever higher.”

“The key number here is zero. That’s how many GOP senators have come out against him... Kash Patel’s [odds] to lead the FBI seems to be climbing ever higher.”

This news comes as the media melts down over Kash Patel's extensive list of Deep State enemies.

#6 - Stephen Miller Issues a Stark Message to Illegals: EVERYTHING Changes on January 20

“It will be the end of the invasion. It will be the beginning of the liberation.”

1. “President Trump will issue a series of executive orders and actions that will suspend the entry of illegal aliens into this country.”

2. “There will be no benefits. There will be no entry. There will be no asylum. There will be no admission.”

3. “You may be prosecuted. You will certainly be arrested, and you will absolutely be deported.”

4. “Every presidential authority, including his absolute authority under Article 2 to defend the territorial sovereignty of the United States, will be used.”

5. “The entire world—Mexico, Northern Triangle, Central America, South America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East—will get this message: there is no unlawful route to enter the United States of America.”

#5 - CEO of UnitedHealthcare Killed in “Targeted Attack”

#4 - Police Threaten Man Investigating Mysterious Booms Heard in Idaho

#3 - Ukraine Accused of Training Terrorists in Syria

#2 - Mexico to Ban Toxic Genetically-Modified Corn From U.S.

Mexico recently released an 182-page scientific dossier on genetically modified corn and its effects on human health, the environment, and biodiversity, including the biocultural richness of native corn in Mexico.

The summary immediately cuts to the chase that there is “no scientific consensus on the safety of human or animal consumption and the releasing into the environment of GM crops.”

Prepared by Mexico’s National Council for Humanities, Science, and Technology (CONAHCYT), the summary adds, “What there is, however, is a corpus of scientific research that has shown that transgenesis is an imprecise technology with unexpected and undesired effect; in particular, it has demonstrated the risks and harms it entails.”

Read More: https://thehighwire.com/editorial/mexico-plans-to-modify-its-constitution-to-ban-toxic-us-genetically-modified-corn/

#1 - Journalist Catherine Herridge Says CBS News Refused to Let Her Do a Live Interview w/ Elon Musk Because They Didn’t Know What He Would Say

"I was like, wait a second. Isn't that what journalism is all about?"

"I had tried to enterprise a story that would bring the Twitter Files to CBS News ... An interview opportunity developed with Elon Musk, and the offer was to do a live interview with him on 𝕏. So I took that opportunity to the CBS News executives and they said, we just can't do it live. And I was like, what do you mean we can't do it live? And they said, well, we don't know what he's going to say. And I was like, wait a second. Isn't that what journalism is all about?"

Credit:

BONUS #1 - Stephen A. Smith Unexpectedly Turns the Tables on the Hunter Biden Pardon Scandal

BONUS #2 - CNN Panel Loses It as Scott Jennings Dismantles Their Anti-Trump Propaganda

BONUS #3 - Alarming Levels of DNA Contamination Found in COVID Vaccines

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - Tucker Carlson Delivers Bone-Chilling Warning Everyone Needs to Hear

