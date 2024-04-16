Dr. Peter McCullough Sounds the Alarm on COVID Vaccine-Induced “Turbo Cancer”

“The COVID vaccines have at least three mechanisms by which they could start a cancer, or they could promote an existing cancer.”

1.) The messenger RNA from COVID-19 injections could severely disrupt the body’s ability to repair damaged DNA. This breakdown in basic cell processes could lead to uncontrolled mutations, greatly increasing the risk of developing cancer.

2.) The S2 segment of the spike protein, delivered specifically through the vaccine, is implicated in suppressing key tumor suppressor proteins such as P53 and BRCA. This suppression effectively disarms the body’s primary defenses against cancerous cell growth, paving the way for tumors to flourish unchecked.

3.) The formulation of mRNA vaccines includes DNA process-related impurities that could carry proto-oncogenic properties. “And the fragments that are detected are the SV40 enhancer, promoter, and origin of insertion, as well as antibiotic resistance fragments that are used in the manufacturing process.”

“So, in summary, the COVID vaccines have at least three mechanisms by which they could start a cancer, or they could promote an existing cancer, and it may occur more rapidly because tumor defense systems are taken down,” said Dr. McCullough.

“That’s what we call turbo cancer.”

