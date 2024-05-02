President Donald is currently embroiled in a high-stakes criminal trial in New York, where he faces the unprecedented possibility of jail time for a former U.S. president.

The trial centers on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. If convicted, Trump could find himself behind bars for a maximum sentence of four years.

Now, a jury comprising twelve members, including two lawyers, has been assembled to determine not only the fate of former President Trump but also potentially the broader political landscape in America.

In an unexpected move, renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Phil offered his perspective after broadcasting a two-part series about the trial on Dr. Phil Primetime. Although Dr. Phil acknowledged that he doesn’t know all the facts of the situation, he says, “It seems to me that there are serious problems with this case.”

“We have twelve people sitting in a box in New York [who] are deciding a case that no twelve people in American history have ever been asked to decide. And that is, should a former president of the United States and a current candidate for president of the United States go to jail? I don't think any American, president or otherwise, should be above the law. Absolutely do not believe that.

“I don't know the facts of this case. So, I can't give you my opinion on whether or not Donald Trump is guilty of violating some New York law or not. I think this case took a long, long time to put together, and it seems to me that there are serious problems with this case. We're not talking about treason. We're not talking about murder. We're not talking about something that everybody agrees that if the actual crime was committed, that absolutely this person should be in jail.

“The debate is whether a crime has even been committed. And I think that muddies the waters a whole lot. And so, I think they've got a real tough time in finding their way through this path.”

Dr. Phil added, “I bet you that in the final analysis, this jury is going to have a conversation about [whether] it makes common sense that what happened here is something that you would convict a president on or not.”

“I think one element is, were there things done to influence an election? At one level, aren't all candidates supposed to be trying to influence the election?” Dr. Phil remarked. “Then the question is, did they cheat to influence the election? And maybe that's what it'll boil down to.”

