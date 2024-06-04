Dr. Phil McGraw, the world-famous clinical psychologist, says he is “not into politics,” but the recent lawfare against former president Trump, resulting in a 34-count felony conviction, has compelled the media personality to break his silence.

Speaking to a packed audience on Dr. Phil Primetime, the renowned clinical psychologist lamented, “We are not some banana republic, for God’s sake!”

“What are we gonna do next?” he asked. “Have a Putin poisoning posse and start finding political opponents foaming at the mouth at home, not so mysteriously dying in their la-z-boy recliners?”

Dr. Phil called on the Biden administration to “do the right thing” and dismiss the charges against Donald Trump. He issued a stark warning that the descent into political lawfare, no matter which side it comes from, is bound to thrust America into a “dystopian nightmare.”

“We’re better than that. We must be better than that. I don’t like what I see happening in our country. This kind of thing is exactly why I launched Merit Street Media and wrote, We’ve Got Issues. I don’t like seeing the weaponization of our justice system, agencies, and powerful government actions that, frankly, just make my skin crawl for all of us and for my grandchildren.

“And let’s be honest, this is so not just about Trump. If you let your hatred for Donald Trump compromise your ability to find true north on your moral compass, shame on you. If you let your disgust for Biden make you blind to the inevitable consequences of pursuing revenge, then God help the children who will inherit the dystopian nightmare we create. We need leaders who will pledge to end this vicious cycle right now and return us to that safe place where our institutions are no longer bastardized and weaponized but rather simply serve their intended purpose.

“We have serious problems to solve, and it will take serious people to solve them. Men and women who we hold accountable for doing that which they were selected or hired to do need to know we are watching and their positions are privileges, not legacies. They work for us until they don’t. I’m not into politics. I claim no expertise, nor do I seek any. I don’t advocate voting for one candidate over another. I stay in my lane addressing human behavior collectively and culturally, and am focused on how we can have maximum control in our lives and turn this ship of state called America in the right direction and get her back on track so we can be proud.

“That’s my mission, and this is a call to action to save our collective soul and sanity. This is also a call to redemption, healing, and forgiveness that leads to peace among us all, which is a most important gift we can share in our dangerous world. The current administration could and should do the right thing. Dismiss now, even now, post-conviction of a political opponent, all such lawfare and pledge to return to the normal functioning of a government rightly run. God bless you all, and God bless these United States of America.”

