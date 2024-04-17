The floodgates appear to be opening at last. In the latest episode of Dr. Phil Primetime, the renowned clinical psychologist delivered a powerful message poised to thrust the mishandling of COVID back into the spotlight.

“You hear people say, ‘Well, we did the best we could with what we knew.’ No, they did not,” Dr. Phil declared. “They knew better. And if they didn’t know better, they damn well should have known better. That’s what they’re paid to do.”

Dr. Phil recalled how “all of a sudden, a few weeks turn into months, and months turn into two years. You expect there will be a plan, a readiness plan, that takes into account all the collateral damage that can come from doing something like that.”

“You know, when this COVID hit, it was pretty frenetic for everybody in the beginning. Nobody knew what was going on. And when they said, we're gonna. We're gonna take a time out here. We're gonna ask everybody to really stay home, withdraw, shut the door, and that's gonna slow the roll. That's going to slow this thing down. You remember that?

“When I stepped up in the beginning and said, this lockdown, this quarantine, is going to create more problems with quality of life than that COVID is going to do in taking lives. People looked at me like I was insane. I got criticized, called a heretic, [people] said, what is he talking about? I'll tell you what I was talking about. I was talking about exactly what happened and is happening.

“And what's more, when you shut down the schools, the day you shut them down, you better have a plan for reopening them. I didn't see a plan for them to be reopened. And we have an entire generation that is suffering from developmental gaps, educational gaps, mental and emotional challenges. And still, there's not a good plan to close those gaps.

“And my concern is, when the next pandemic turns the corner, who's got the plan then? What was learned from this? Because you don't hear anybody talking about it, do you? You don't hear anybody talking about it. But I'm talking about it because I want to make noise about this. I want to force people to say, we need to get ready for when this happens again.

“And I'm not some conspiracy theorist saying they're coming to get us and lock us up, but I'm saying we need to think about whether we're going to rely on science and how we're going to react when the government comes in and starts telling us what we can and can't do. I think we need less government. I think if they would step back, we tend to have a way to work these things out.”

