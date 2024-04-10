Dr. Phil is making headlines again—this time on the topic of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

In the sixth episode of Dr. Phil Primetime, “Should DEI Die?”, the renowned clinical psychologist critically examined the ideas presented by an HR leader and DEI advocate.

HR LEADER: “How do we help level the playing field for everyone?”

DR. PHIL: “Okay, so that means you’re trying to create equality of outcome?”

HR LEADER: “Mm-hmm.”

DR. PHIL: “That’s what I hear you [Pastor James Ward Jr.] saying about playing God. How do you create equality of outcome when people aren’t the same? You’re right. Some people are shorter. Some people are taller looking over that fence. They can’t both play in the NBA. You can’t create equality of outcome. What gives a DEI program the right to come in and try and alter the nature of things to create equality of outcome? That’s been tried. That didn’t work. That was called Marxism.”

