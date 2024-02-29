Dr. Phil Goes Off Script With Stunning Criticism of the US Government
You know it’s bad when Dr. Phil says it.
Dr. Phil McGraw, commonly known as Dr. Phil, has been making headlines lately. From his viral videos at the border to his interview with Joe Rogan to sparring with the hosts of The View on COVID, the soft-spoken clinical psychologist has sprung into the spotlight.
On Wednesday, appearing on The Breakfast Club podcast with ‘Charlamagne Tha God,’ Dr. Phil issued a 25-second criticism of the U.S. government that hit far too close to home:
“We got people in charge of solving problems that don’t really want to solve them because their job depends on having that problem.
“They need that problem to justify their existence. They need that problem to maintain this huge bureaucracy, to maintain this big budget, this big agency. They need that problem to exist. I think we’ve got people in charge of solving problems that are not problem solvers.”
At this time, The United States is faced with over $31 trillion dollars in debt, life expectancies that pale in comparison to other Western nations despite spending the most on healthcare, and the largest influx of illegal immigration the country has seen in its lifetime.
It calls into question: how much of this is the government doing on purpose? When Dr. Phil, traditionally known for tackling addressing personal, familial, and mental health challenges, shifts his focus to criticizing the failures of U.S. governance, it’s a sure sign that things have taken a turn for the worse.
Watch the full interview with Dr. Phil below:
Dr. Phil Goes Off Script With Stunning Criticism of the US Government
We’ve got people in charge of solving problems that ARE problem creators and problem exacerbators.
Don't get it twisted, the illegitimate Federal government is waging a full spectrum soft war against We the People.
We need more well-known people to challenge any and all of the bogus authorized narratives. If Dr. Phil is now doing this (which he apparently is), this is a pretty big deal.
I also think once he starts questioning one dubious narrative, he's going to keep doing this with other narratives. That's what happened to me. That's what happens to everyone who re-assesses the pronouncements of our "trusted" officials and experts.
Dr. Phil will now be cancelled. But, heck, he IS "Dr. Phil," ... he can still find plenty of alternative media personalities who would love to interview him.