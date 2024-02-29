Dr. Phil McGraw, commonly known as Dr. Phil, has been making headlines lately. From his viral videos at the border to his interview with Joe Rogan to sparring with the hosts of The View on COVID, the soft-spoken clinical psychologist has sprung into the spotlight.

On Wednesday, appearing on The Breakfast Club podcast with ‘Charlamagne Tha God,’ Dr. Phil issued a 25-second criticism of the U.S. government that hit far too close to home:

“We got people in charge of solving problems that don’t really want to solve them because their job depends on having that problem.

“They need that problem to justify their existence. They need that problem to maintain this huge bureaucracy, to maintain this big budget, this big agency. They need that problem to exist. I think we’ve got people in charge of solving problems that are not problem solvers.”

At this time, The United States is faced with over $31 trillion dollars in debt, life expectancies that pale in comparison to other Western nations despite spending the most on healthcare, and the largest influx of illegal immigration the country has seen in its lifetime.

Apprehensions and Expulsions Registered by the United States Border Control.

It calls into question: how much of this is the government doing on purpose? When Dr. Phil, traditionally known for tackling addressing personal, familial, and mental health challenges, shifts his focus to criticizing the failures of U.S. governance, it’s a sure sign that things have taken a turn for the worse.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Phil below:

