Dr. Richard Urso Tried to Warn Us Two Years Ago

Lock up Fauci, Birx, Marks, Walensky, and the like.

Dr. Richard Urso warned two years ago that if you mandate a vaccine for the COVID-recovered, “some of them are going to die.”

He was right.

A new study confirms Dr. Urso's warning:

“People who recovered from COVID-19 and received a COVID-19 shot were MORE LIKELY to suffer adverse reactions,” The Epoch Times reported.

“Across all vaccine brands, people with prior COVID-19 were 2.6 times as likely after dose one to suffer an adverse reaction, according to the new study.”

“People with previous COVID-19 were also 1.25 times as likely after dose 2 to experience an adverse reaction.”

This is exactly why Pfizer, Moderna, etc., went out of their way to exclude the COVID-recovered from their trials. Dr. Urso testified on March 1, 2022:

"Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J all went out of their way to eliminate patients with natural immunity from their studies. Why did they do that? I wonder why? Because these patients retain an antigenic fragment of the virus in their system for a long time, we're finding out — even 15 months later. There are serious risks for hyperimmune response. They didn't want their studies to be messed up. So they went out of their way to eliminate every single patient in every single study: J&J, Moderna, Pfizer to make sure that none of these patients were enrolled in a study."

Mandating shots for the naturally immune is one of the worst miscarriages of medical science in history.

A study published by Scientific Reports found that natural immunity proved to be SEVEN TIMES more protective than vaccinated immunity during the Delta phase.

It was all risk, zero benefit.

People should be in prison for this.

New Study: Problems After COVID-19 Vaccination More Prevalent Among Naturally Immune

