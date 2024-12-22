#10 - Drug regulators BUSTED hiding COVID jab risks.

Internal emails reveal that the TGA (Australia’s FDA) KNEW that, yes, foreign DNA from the COVID shots really could integrate into the human genome—despite repeatedly assuring the public it was impossible.

Rebekkah Barnett dropped the bombshell report exposing what TGA staff were saying behind closed doors—and it’s nothing like the rosy picture they painted in public.

In one email, a TGA staffer debunked Dr. Paul Offit’s claims that DNA from the COVID shots couldn’t integrate into the human genome without an enzyme called integrase. The staffer wrote:

“Foreign DNA can integrate into chromosomal DNA in the absence of an integrase in mammalian cells. This comes from the DNA damage/repair literature where breaks in DNA are repaired through processes called non-homologous end joining or homologous recombination.”

This directly contradicted the TGA’s official narrative, which repeatedly denied that such genomic integration was even possible.

Another email revealed that the TGA wasn’t even aware of studies to back up their public denials. A senior staffer admitted:

“I would be uncomfortable with that [statement about plasmid DNA entering the human genome] as I am unaware of studies which have tested this.”

So, behind closed doors, they had serious, unanswered questions about DNA contamination and the potential for genomic integration. But to the public, they said, “Everything is fine.”

This isn’t how things are supposed to work. Regulators like the TGA are meant to protect people, not withhold critical information.

This is yet another shocking example of how the so-called “experts” prioritized controlling the narrative over presenting the facts.

Adding to the alarm, new research from Yale has found spike protein lingering in the blood years after individuals received their last COVID shot, making concerns about integration with human DNA even more plausible.

Senator Gerard Rennick from Australia joins the show to discuss these damning revelations.

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.4 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - Joe Biden Targets Pelosi and Coup Leaders in Stunning Act of Revenge

#8 - Michael Cohen Turns Heads on CNN: Trump Is RIGHT About Media Lies

#7 - CNN Reveals "Troubling" Poll, Showing American Trust In Vaccines Is Plummeting

#6 - The Wall Street Journal drops a bombshell report, exposing Biden’s mental decline from the very START of his presidency.

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more weekly news roundups.

#5 - Pennsylvania Woman Charged with Registering Dead and Non-Existent Voters

#4 - Pfizer mRNA ‘Vaccinated’ Children Significantly More Likely to Get COVID-19 Than Unvaccinated Peers – New Study

#3 - "Stop Squinting at me!" Tim Pool BLASTS Liberal Guest on January 6 LIES

#2 - New Study Finds Hydroxychloroquine Safe with No Evidence of Cardiac Complications

#1 - Biden and Harris Rush Back to White House, prompting speculation that something big is coming.

Share

BONUS #1 - BUSTED: ‘The View’ Co-Host May Face Criminal Investigation

BONUS #2 - The Meat Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Needed

BONUS #3 - Will Most Pregnant Women and Babies Who Get Bird Flu Die?

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - Outrageous: Homeowner Ends Up in Jail After Calling Police to Evict Squatter From Her Own Home

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

Good Ranchers: https://goodranchers.com/VNN

Home Title Lock: https://hometitlelock.com/VNN

My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/blackout

Thanks for watching! We’ll be back with another hard-hitting episode on the first Sunday of 2025.

Merry Christmas! Enjoy the holidays!

Share