Donald Trump is set to become the next president of the United States, early voting data reveals. This stunning revelation comes from veteran political journalist Mark Halperin.

“Make no mistake,” Halperin says, “if these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data is like, we’ll know that Donald Trump’s going to be president on Election Day.”

The numbers don’t lie: Republicans are leading by 8,000 votes statewide in Nevada.

Even in the Democratic stronghold of Clark County, home to Las Vegas, things aren't looking great for the Democrats. Back in 2020, Joe Biden won Clark County by a massive 521,852 margin. It is still early, but the numbers show that the lead has shrunk to just 4,500 votes.

Halperin cautioned viewers not to “overread the early vote,” but he did mention, “Every analyst I’ve talked to in the last 24 hours... say if this continues, Donald Trump can’t lose because the Democrats can’t possibly do well enough on Election Day.”

WATCH:

The latest RealClearPolitics average showed something even more promising. It revealed that Trump is ahead of Harris in ALL seven critical swing states: Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, every time Kamala makes a media appearance, voters are reminded why they never liked her in the first place.

Now is not the time to get complacent, but things are looking good for Republicans so far.

