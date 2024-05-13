Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
26

Ed Dowd Exposes the Big Lie Surrounding COVID Vaccine Injuries

The worst part is that people actually believe this.
The Vigilant Fox
May 13, 2024
26
Share
Transcript

“There seems to be a concerted effort” to rewrite COVID vaccine history, says data analyst Edward Dowd.

While Chris Cuomo and Dr. Deborah Birx admit that vaccine injuries exist, they push the idea that they’re “small.”

Well, that’s not what Dowd is seeing.

His data suggests that since the vaccine rollout, America has seen:

• 1.1 million excess deaths
• 4 million people becoming disabled
• And 28.6 million vaccine-injured people are often missing work due to chronic illness.

“So, it’s about 33 million Americans have been injured, disabled, or died from this vaccine in our estimate.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

Leave a comment

26 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 22
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 21
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 20
  The Vigilant Fox
The CDC Doesn’t Want You to Hear This Conversation
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 19
  The Vigilant Fox
Bad News for the COVID Vaccinated
  The Vigilant Fox
Tucker Carlson Announces New Telegram Channel Following Interview With Pavel Durov
  The Vigilant Fox