Ed Dowd Exposes the Big Lie Surrounding COVID Vaccine Injuries

“There seems to be a concerted effort” to rewrite COVID vaccine history, says data analyst Edward Dowd.

While Chris Cuomo and Dr. Deborah Birx admit that vaccine injuries exist, they push the idea that they’re “small.”

Well, that’s not what Dowd is seeing.

His data suggests that since the vaccine rollout, America has seen:

• 1.1 million excess deaths

• 4 million people becoming disabled

• And 28.6 million vaccine-injured people are often missing work due to chronic illness.

“So, it’s about 33 million Americans have been injured, disabled, or died from this vaccine in our estimate.”

