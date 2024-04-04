Ed Dowd Identifies Disturbing Problem in Cancer Trends

Data analyst Edward Dowd appeared on the Dr. Drew show Wednesday and unveiled startling data that points to a significant and troubling rise in cancer deaths.

The latest report from Phinace Technologies, authored by Carlos Alegria and Yuri Nunes, uncovers a disturbing trend in cancer deaths among elderly people following the rollout of the COVID-19 injections, specifically in the 75 to 84 age group.

“There was no signal in 2020,” Dowd told Dr. Kelly Victory, a board-certified trauma and emergency specialist with over 30 years of clinical experience. However, there was a “clear deviation” in 2021 and 2022.

Underlying Cancer Deaths

Historically, underlying cancer deaths per 100,000 people, that is, cancer deaths primarily attributed to cancer itself, decreased from 2010 to 2019 (see trend line).

In 2020, underlying cancer deaths followed the trend and dropped to about 1021 deaths per 100,000 people. Cancer deaths rose to 1049 per 100,000 in 2021, then increased again to 1091 per 100,000 in 2022.

The data from 2022 shows a 6.85% rise in underlying cancer mortality rates per 100,000 people when compared to 2020. This is particularly noteworthy because it reverses a longstanding trend of declining cancer death rates. Moreover, when compared to the 2010 to 2019 trend, the rate of underlying cancer deaths in 2022 exceeded expectations by 11% to 12%.

This figure represents a Z-Score of 25, meaning it’s 25 standard deviations above the average.

For reference, a Z-Score of 3 only happens 0.3% of the time. The figure here, 25 standard deviations above the mean, represents an event so improbable that it’s akin to the Earth being consumed by a black hole.

Furthermore, underlying cancer deaths in total (not per 100,000) are also increasing at an alarming rate. To be fair, the slope was already slowly rising, but the 176,784 underlying cancer deaths observed in 2022 are far above what the trend line expected.

Multiple-Cause Cancer Deaths

Trends in multiple-cause cancer deaths were even more alarming. That is – a cancer death where cancer is just one of the contributing factors.

Multiple cause-cancer death rates in 2022 exceeded the 2010 to 2019 trend by a staggering 16%. Notably, multiple-cause cancer death rates also spiked in 2020, with COVID-19 being a contributing factor. However, the situation got much worse in 2021 and 2022.

“This is a problem.”

Data analyst Ed Dowd told Dr. Kelly Victory that cancer death rates should have gone down in 2021 and 2022, citing the pull-forward effect. Because multiple-cause cancer deaths exceeded what was already expected in 2020, fewer people (think resources) should have been available to “fill the bucket” in 2022 and 2023.

Unfortunately, “not only did we fill the bucket, we filled it more,” lamented Dowd. “So this is a problem.”

“We should have seen negative excess deaths, but we didn’t. We saw add-ons and add-ons, and the absolute numbers are kind of stunning. For underlying cause, in 2022, the excess cancer deaths were about 18,000. For multiple-cause, excess cancer deaths with another contributing factor were 29,000. So about [47,000] excess underlying and multiple-cause [cancer] deaths in 2022. That’s a lot of people in this age group [75-84].”

Click here to read the full report on PhinanceTechnologies.com

Watch the full interview: