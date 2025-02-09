Efforts to BAN Dangerous COVID Jabs Underway | Media Blackout
Introducing the top ten stories they chose not to tell you this week.
Happy Super Bowl Sunday! This week’s episode is airing early this week, so you can get your weekly dose of news without missing the game. Enjoy!
#10 - Legislative efforts to BAN dangerous mRNA COVID-19 injections are now underway in several US states.
“This platform continuously shows failure—shows harm.”
Bills to ban the shots are being drafted and considered in Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Iowa, Idaho, Montana, and Washington State.
“The evidence is clear—over 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 professional organizations, excess mortality, negative efficacy, and DNA contamination call for the IMMEDIATE removal of COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ from the market. Failure to do so constitutes mass negligent homicide,” Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher says.
Hulscher will be “directly involved in three of these [ban the shot] initiatives within the next few weeks here, and I will be providing undeniable evidence for market withdrawal, including but not limited to the negative efficacy, DNA contamination, and excess mortality data to these lawmakers.”
He predicts, “I think these bills eventually—and all these initiatives—will end up reaching a critical mass. And what that means is it’ll reach a certain point where the federal government will have to respond. They will have to follow suit with the states and finally get these off the market.”
Get the full breakdown in our exclusive interview.
Followfor more breaking news and analysis on the COVID-19 injections.
(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)
#9 - Bill Maher Destroys NFL’s “End Racism” Message in One Brutal Takedown
#8 - Elon Musk Says His DOGE Team Uncovered $100 BILLION in Medicare and Medicaid Waste After Gaining Access to the System
#7 - Democrat Who’s Already Trying to Impeach Trump Gets ROASTED on Live TV by C-SPAN Caller
#6 - Bill Gates Issues Chilling New Threat to Trump, Musk & America
While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more weekly news roundups.
#5 - Insider: Level of Democrat Panic Over Musk Freezing USAID “Unlike Anything Ever Seen”
#4 - Joe Rogan Issues Blunt Message to COVID Jab Pushers
#3 - John Fetterman admits the Democratic party has a serious white male problem.
#2 - Australia’s political establishment rams through the most dangerous anti-free speech law in the nation’s history.
#1 - Trump’s Gaza Proposal Sparks Fierce Debate: Could It Actually Work?
Journalist Ryan Matta joins to discuss.
BONUS #1 - BUSTED: USAID Caught Funding Massive ‘News’ Platform to Expand Censorship Worldwide
BONUS #2 - The Meat Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Needed
BONUS #3 - Dismantling the Common Lies Used to Push Vaccines
BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More
BONUS #5 - Trump Reveals the Next Eight People He is Revoking Security Clearances From After Stripping Biden’s
SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:
Good Ranchers: https://goodranchers.com/VNN
Home Title Lock: https://hometitlelock.com/VNN
My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN
The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/blackout
Here's an example of that effort, and how it is being blacked out:
Kansas - in conjunction of 5 other states - is suing Pfizer for Veterinarian CEO Bourla’s boldface lying about the COVID-19 injection’s safety & effectiveness with regard to mass miscarriages, myocarditis & pericarditis, death, along with beefy claims that it would stop transmission when they never even tested for it.
Almost no one outside of our circles knows about this lawsuit. How did they keep this quiet? Pfizer buys news advertising, not to sell their poison (their bought and paid for doctors do that), but to prevent these organizations from reporting on their crimes. These fourth estate fifth column whores will not report anything negative on those paying their bills. Whoever has the gold, afterall, makes the wretched rules. This is a Perimeter exclusive. Watch: https://old.bitchute.com/video/dP8IeU0vefvj [4:39mins]
Out of 238 preganancies, Pfizer found in their trials that 28 had a spontaneous abortion after getting the vaccine. 75 had serious clinical events: https://tritorch.com/merciless/!PfizerVaccinePregnancySideEffectsAbortions.png
In addition 1223 people died in the trial after taking it with over 40k Adverse Events: https://tritorch.com/adverseEvents.png
This is pfizer's own data, and is why they are currently being sued by 6 states for lying about it.
Here is a link to a discussion of two bills being put forth in Montana. One for humans and one for animals.
https://x.com/honest_medicine/status/1882509025776181382?s=46