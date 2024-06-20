In November 2023, Elon Musk infamously told advertisers to “go f*ck yourself” in response to them boycotting the 𝕏 platform. “If somebody's gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f*ck yourself,” he declared.

Recently, the visionary entrepreneur has had a chance to calm down and reflect on those comments that garnered so much attention. During a 40-minute talk at Cannes Lions, the interviewer asked him, “Why did you say that? And what did you mean by that?”

Musk’s response did not fail to impress.

“Well, first of all, it wasn’t to the advertisers as a whole. It was with respect to freedom of speech. I think it is important to have a global free speech platform where people from a wide range of opinions can voice their views. And in some cases, there were advertisers who were insisting on censorship. And at the end of the day, if we have to make a choice between censorship and money or free speech and losing money, we’re going to pick the second. We’re going to support free speech rather than agree to be censored for money, which is, I think, the right moral decision.”

