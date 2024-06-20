Elon Musk Answers Why He Told Advertisers to ‘Go F*ck Yourself’
Musk’s response did not fail to impress.
In November 2023, Elon Musk infamously told advertisers to “go f*ck yourself” in response to them boycotting the 𝕏 platform. “If somebody's gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f*ck yourself,” he declared.
Recently, the visionary entrepreneur has had a chance to calm down and reflect on those comments that garnered so much attention. During a 40-minute talk at Cannes Lions, the interviewer asked him, “Why did you say that? And what did you mean by that?”
“Well, first of all, it wasn’t to the advertisers as a whole. It was with respect to freedom of speech. I think it is important to have a global free speech platform where people from a wide range of opinions can voice their views. And in some cases, there were advertisers who were insisting on censorship. And at the end of the day, if we have to make a choice between censorship and money or free speech and losing money, we’re going to pick the second. We’re going to support free speech rather than agree to be censored for money, which is, I think, the right moral decision.”
Say what you want about this man but he’s made a helluva difference in your life and mine. Twitter had essentially been purged of any conservative thought. For you people who think he’s a CIA hack of sorts I must say “chill the fuck out and quit being retarded.” I really don’t care because it really doesn’t matter. He has helped us either way. The internet had been all but stifled aside from substack and obscure websites. All of which were scared to mess up and get pulled. Queue up the “I think Elon is going to save us shit.” 🙄
That worry of getting your site pulled has gone down a few decibels at least. Hell i sometimes wonder about substack. A small company out of San Fran letting us bad mouth the “safe and effective.” Whatever they are thank goodness they did. SS kept me from going insane. Was nice to see I wasn’t alone.
Cheers to Elon Musk!
Why did he have to explain that? That was obviously what he meant when he first said it.