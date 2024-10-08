In an “off-the-cuff” conversation with Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk wasted no time going straight into politics and the 2024 election.

He broke his silence on his deleted tweet about Kamala Harris, explaining that nobody even bothers trying to assassinate Kamala Harris because she's just another "puppet" of the "machine."

“Nobody tries to assassinate a puppet,” Musk said.

“She's safe,” he continued. “Like, they tried to kill Trump twice with actual guns and bullets.”

Musk went on to explain that Trump inherently has the "constitution of an ox,” even though he doesn't work out and consumes “cheeseburgers and Diet Coke and stuff.”

“I think he [Trump] just inherently has a strong constitution,” Musk said, adding that he is of “sound mind and body and strong backbone” after two assassination attempts.

Join 90K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

The conversation shifted to Musk explaining how it’s “pretty fun” to be “all in” on Donald Trump, even if the downsides of that choice come with some dire consequences.

These remarks came after Musk trashed Kamala Harris, marveling at how “amazing” it was that he spoke at Trump’s rally without a teleprompter.

“Wow. Amazing. I can talk without a teleprompter. That's crazy,” he mocked.

Musk laughed that he is “all in the deep end [on Trump],” acknowledging that “in the hopefully unlikely event that he loses, there may be some vengeance on me.”

Musk then raised a shocking and disturbing revelation that there has been a 700% surge in illegal immigration to some key swing states over the past 3 years, saying that this election is the "last election" if Democrats win.

Why does he say that?

Because “these swing state margins are sometimes 10, 20 thousand votes. So what happens if you put hundreds of thousands of people into each swing state?" Musk asked.

“When somebody is granted asylum, they are fast-tracked. They can get a green card, and then five years after the green card, they can get citizenship, and they can fully legally vote. And when they do so, they vote overwhelmingly Democrat,” Musk explained.

By 2028, every swing state will have turned blue, leaving America under a permanent Dem supermajority.

That's why Musk calls this the "last election" if Kamala wins.

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more posts like this one.

Without skipping a beat, Musk turned his attention to what few billionaires would dare talk about—election fraud and voter IDs.

Without one single stutter, Musk declared, “The purpose of no voter ID is obviously to conduct fraud in elections.”

“The same people that demanded vaccine IDs if you want to travel or do anything are the same ones who say no voter ID is required,” he added.

Musk pointed out how it is “literally impossible” to prove fraud if no voter ID is required, saying it enables “large-scale fraud.”

“So, yeah, the purpose of no voter ID is obviously to conduct fraud in elections, obviously. There can be no other explanation,” Musk concluded.

The bombshell dropped when Musk suggested that Bill Gates, Democratic mega-donor Reid Hoffman, and other billionaires are “terrified” of a Trump victory because if he wins, the Epstein client list is coming out.

Musk said this after declaring that there is a “strong overlap” between Kamala's top 100 puppet masters and the Epstein client list.

Musk called it “mind-blowing” that hundreds of January 6th protesters have been sentenced to prison, yet there’s been no action to prosecute the “worst offender on the Epstein client list.” “That’s insane!” he emphasized.

“I think part of why Kamala's getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public. And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome,” Musk said.

Share

In another striking moment, Musk entered the vaccine debate, saying, “We shouldn't force people to take vaccines,” adding, “I believe in freedom.”

Musk explained that he's not “anti-vax” and that he believes vaccines have done a lot of good, but he also believes that the “quality control on vaccines” should be “incredibly good if we're giving them to children and whatnot.”

In the final moments of the interview, Musk said he's going to need to beef up his security team if the Trump administration starts slashing federal agencies.

“I'll probably need, if this happens, quite a significant security team because someone might literally go postal on me,” he warned.

Musk pointed out the staggering number of over 440 federal agencies in the US government, suggesting it could easily be cut down to 99 without major consequences.

He recounted his own experience at X, where he slashed 80% of the staff and “actually improved the features and functionality of the site more in the past year and a half than the last eight years.”

Thanks for reading! If you found this post helpful, please do me a favor and follow this page before you go.

To hear everything Elon Musk had to say, check out the video below for his full conversation with Tucker Carlson.

Share

Leave a comment