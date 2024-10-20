Elon Musk has just unleashed a groundbreaking move to ignite excitement around the First and Second Amendments like never before.

He announced, from now “until the election,” his America PAC will be “awarding a million dollars randomly to people” who sign his petition in support of the First and Second Amendments on the PAC’s website.

The first lucky person to win a cool million dollars was John Dreher, whose reaction to spontaneously winning the staggering prize was priceless.

Dreher, who called himself a “fan” of Musk, congratulated Elon on his “rocket catch last week.” “I got your autobiography 10 years ago, and I've been following you ever since,” he told Musk.

The petition on the America PAC website reads, "The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments."

This million-dollar reward for this petition is part of a huge effort to get “1 million registered voters [or more] in swing states to sign in support of the Constitution, especially freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.”

You can sign that petition here.

But that’s not the only announcement Elon Musk made during his town hall event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He confirmed that he will be taking a role in the Trump administration to cut government spending and improve its efficiency. Musk revealed that Trump shares his belief in the need for significant government reform.

He added, “We need to get the government out of people's lives and have America be the land of liberty … So you maximize people's personal freedom, and we make sure that getting ahead is a function of hard work and talent and an honest day's work.”

Taking a question from a legal immigrant who asked what a Harris regime would look like, Musk answered, “Kamala is really just a puppet, frankly. If the teleprompter breaks, she doesn't know what to say.”

Going further, Musk explained, “And when the Biden puppet was not working out, they sort of got a new puppet, but it's still the same machine. It's bizarre and hypocritical to claim that Trump is somehow a danger to democracy when what happened with Biden being removed as the candidate was incredibly undemocratic.”

Moments later, Musk delivered a dire message that everyone in Washington needs to hear.

“If we don't [cut spending], we're going to go bankrupt as a country, end of story.”

“Government spending is what drives inflation. So the key is we've got to reduce the government spending,” Musk added.

“If a person spends beyond their means, they go bankrupt. And we're spending beyond our means, and we're spending on silly stuff that doesn't actually benefit the public.”

Responding to the same person, Musk hilariously said it would be a “great idea” to livestream taking a flamethrower and burning all the nonsense government regulations “to the ground.”

“A bonfire of nonsense regulations would be epic,” he declared.

Musk believes that removing all the garbage regulations will make America much more prosperous. For those worried about losing an important regulation, Musk suggested an easy solution: “Well, you know what? We’ll put it right back. Problem solved.”

A glorious thing happened when Musk declared, “I'm not anti-vaccine, but I'm anti-forcing people to take a vaccine, that's for sure.”

He said this to a Pennsylvania college student who moved all the way from New Jersey to escape the tyranny of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The college student replied, “Well, also, the COVID vaccine did not work.”

Agreeing with this, Musk said, “Yeah,” adding that the suppression of the vaccine’s side effects was “terrible.”

“The Biden-Harris administration tried to mandate that any company that has any federal contracts, which is most companies, would be forced to vaccinate everyone at the company, or that person would have to be fired. Now thankfully, that was shot down by the Supreme Court. But that's insane. That is a massive infringement on your liberty,” Musk said.

