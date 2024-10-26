The world’s richest man just accomplished what Kamala Harris never could—receive unscripted questions from everyday Americans and answer them directly and clearly.

One of the standout moments of tonight's telephone town hall occurred when Elon Musk responded to claims that Trump resembles Hitler.

Musk brilliantly answered, “Trump was president for four years. I don’t recall any genocide. In fact, we didn’t even have any wars. He was good at avoiding war.”

He added that the Democrats know they are pushing clearly false claims, but they've decided to do it anyway.

Musk suggested that his life could be at risk when he said that he needed to beef up his security.

This is because “people who are taking advantage of the government” are going to get “upset” when he and Trump start slashing costs.

“If I had full power to take action, I would balance the budget immediately,” Musk said, adding that the government urgently needs to stop spending more than it brings in.

“A lot of people who are taking advantage of the government are going to be upset about that, and I’d probably need a lot of security. But it’s got to be done. And if it’s not done, we’ll just go bankrupt.”

Musk got the internet laughing when he called Trump a “tough son of a b*tch” after hilariously comparing him to Joe Biden.

“It’s like impossible for anyone to be scared of Biden. I mean, that’s just impossible. The guy can’t climb a flight of stairs.”

“On the other hand, President Trump got shot. And even after getting shot, even though there could have been other shooters, so it was dangerous, he stood up with blood streaming down his face, saying, ‘Fight, fight, fight!’

“It’s like, let me tell you, if you’re some evil dictator, you’re looking at that, you [think to yourself], ‘That is a tough son of a b*tch. I’m not going to mess with him,’” Musk said.

In a remarkable moment, Musk unconfidently told a caller, “I’ll do my best,” before delivering one of the most brilliant answers about the broken education system that you'll ever hear.

1. “Educational scores have gone downhill dramatically since the creation of the Department of Education, which doesn't make any sense.”

2. “If you're going to create a department and spend a bunch of money, you should expect things to get better, not worse.”

3. “The Department of Education at the federal level has pushed all sorts of propaganda on kids that has nothing to do with useful skills.

4. “Schools should be focused on teaching kids about the world and teaching them useful skills so that, when they graduate, they can do something useful. That's the whole point.”

5. With respect to college, he said kids will often “spend four years in college, not learn anything useful, and be saddled with a ton of debt. And what's the point of that? It doesn't make any sense.”

The bombshell of the night dropped when a caller named Donna nervously asked Musk if Trump could possibly fire Biden’s additional 87,000 IRS agents through the Inflation Reduction Act and replace them with ICE agents instead.

Elon gloriously answered YES!

He responded, “I think our priorities are clearly misplaced here, where hiring vast numbers of people to audit and chase African Americans for taxes while failing to hire critical personnel to secure our border makes no sense at all. It’s totally backwards. So I agree with you.”

In his closing thoughts, Musk urged Americans to “vote like your life depends on it” because “it does.”

“I’ve never said that before about any election,” Musk added. “I’m saying it about this one because I’m sure it is true. So this is a fork in the road of destiny, and we need to take the right path.”

For the full conversation, watch Musk’s telephone town hall here.

