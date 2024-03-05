Elon Musk Exposes the Democrats’ Secret Game Plan to Win Every Election
“No grand conspiracy is needed to explain this...”
Following Biden’s COVID-19 “vaccine” mandates and the war on middle America, the U.S. military is facing recruiting shortfalls. As a response to this challenge, Democrats are proposing illegal immigrants sign up for the armed forces, as a potential path to citizenship.
One of the biggest proponents of this proposal is Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL). Not too long ago on the Senator floor, he said, “… if you are an undocumented person in this country and you can pass the physical and the required background test the like, you can serve in our military. And if you do it honorably, we will make you citizens of the United States. Do we need that? You know what the recruiting numbers are.”
Could This Really Happen?
On Tucker Carlson Uncensored Monday evening, the conservative journalist asked retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor if Congress would be stupid enough to pass a law granting citizenship to illegal aliens who enlist in the military — to which Macgregor answered, “YES.”
“The problem is Washington is donor-occupied. Donor occupied. The donors own the political figure. So what do the donors want?” he asked.
So, if the donor class wants illegal immigrants in the U.S. military, Macgregor thinks they have a high probability of getting their way.
Macgregor also remarked:
“I think the largest problem is that Washington is this ideological bubble. And everyone decides that anyone who doesn’t agree with them, that the world has to be refashioned in some new image that exists only in their minds, and that anybody who disagrees with them is by definition a criminal and has to be treated as such. What better solution than finding people who have no connection to the American people, arming them, and then sending them out to oppress us? Sounds like a great solution.”
Carlson responded, “I mean, that’s a mercenary army by definition.”
“Of course,” Macgregor replied, “And mercenaries fight for money. They fight for the people that pay them.”
Elon Musk Weighs In
On 𝕏, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk responded to a post by political commentator Ashley St. Clair.
She said, “I was called a racist for saying this last year,” featuring a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that reads, “Biden administration ADMITS flying 320,000 migrants secretly into the U.S. to reduce the number of crossings at the border has national security 'vulnerabilities.’“
“It is obvious to anyone who is not a fool that this administration is deliberately importing vast numbers of illegals.
“No grand conspiracy theory is needed to explain this, just simple incentives: they are far more likely to vote Democrat than Republican.
“This is why Dems are constantly pushing to legalize illegals and won’t deport them, even when they are arrested for crime, which otherwise seem … I dunno … like an opportune time (shrug emoji).
“If illegals can beat up American police on camera in Times Square, be released without bail, and get rewarded with free tickets to California, what more do you need to know?”
Democrats Said It Themselves
Is Musk being sensational? Take a listen to Senator Chris Murphy’s (D-Connecticut) words last month. He admitted to MSBNC host Chris Hayes that “the people we care about most” are “the undocumented Americans that are in this country.”
TRANSLATION: “We want their votes!”
This is ridiculous. This isn't about votes, it's about destroying America from within along with every American. This destruction will come from a million illegals who hate us from every hellhole imaginable each with a thousand different axes to grind. They already have control over the voting system, it's called Dominion, get it? As in dominion over the voting system, and thus America.
"Voting" got us into this, it sure as hell isn't going to get us out. Make plans to secure your own future (build your community, gather supplies, grow a garden, stop relying on a big-box retailer, and become self-sufficient), and stop waiting for some politician to do it for you.
---
The media - both news and entertainment - have now politicized nearly everything in our society as an extremely powerful mechanism of control. Most people will not act to secure their future, so long as they feel they have an advocate fighting for them in the public or political arenas. This is why Republican vs Democrat equals divide and conquer. The human mind is binary. Our thought process can often be boiled down into terms (often ultimatums) of – this or that – and our adversaries understand - very well - the art of this war.
They know that politicization is so effective at manipulating us because most emotionally connect their personal belief system to the belief system of their political party, and so then any attack on their party – legitimate or otherwise – is interpreted by their brain as an attack on themselves. Reason and logic then jump out the nearest window as raw emotion takes the helm, thus making them even more susceptible to the predatory controlling influences. -https://tritorch.com/folly/
And the retardicans just stand by and watch. Many of them hate Trump too. Many of them also hate America too. Many of them are secret communists and fascists. See, no more secrets.