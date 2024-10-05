Wearing a black MAGA hat and a shirt that read “Occupy Mars,” the world’s richest man made it on stage at Trump’s historic return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he nearly lost his life 12 weeks ago to shots fired off by Thomas Crooks.

Trump already had the crowd pumped up, but the energy surged as he invited Musk on stage, announcing, “His name is Elon Musk! He saved free speech. He created so many different great things. Where is he? Come on up here, Elon.”

Musk could hardly contain his excitement, literally jumping for joy. Trump continued to praise Musk for his contributions, highlighting that his car company, Tesla, was the first major American auto giant in generations and that SpaceX is the reason American astronauts can fly into space.

Join 90K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Once on stage, Musk didn’t hold back, going savage on the Biden-Harris administration. “The true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire,” Musk began.

“And we had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot. ‘Fight, fight.’ Blood coming down the face. Now, America is the home of the brave, and there's no truer test than courage under fire,” Musk said.

The mood shifted as Musk issued a grave warning about the future of America if Democrats win in November. “The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively.”

Musk pointed out that 14 states, including California, have passed laws banning voter ID. “How are you supposed to have a good, proper election if there's no ID?” Musk asked. “It’s just meaningless,” he emphasized.

Musk also stressed the importance of free speech, saying, “You must have free speech in order to have democracy.”

“That's why it's the First Amendment. And the Second Amendment is there to ensure that we have the First Amendment,” Musk explained.

He added that the Democrat Party is such a major threat to America that the US Constitution is on the line. “President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America.”

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more posts like this one and daily news roundups.

Finally, Musk rallied the crowd with a powerful call to action, telling millions watching to "fight, fight fight" and "vote, vote, vote" in the "most important election of our lifetime."

“This is a must-win situation,” Musk stressed because if the Democrats take power, he says, this will be the “last election.”

As such, he's asking supporters to “be a pest” and get everyone they know and don't know to register to vote in November.

“This election could be decided by 1,000 votes, 500 votes, a tiny margin. So get everyone you know to register to vote.”

For voter registration details, go to swampthevoteusa.com.

Share

Leave a comment