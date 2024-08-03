On the 438th episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, finally opened up about why he has endorsed Donald Trump for president. While Musk acknowledged that Trump is far from perfect and certainly has his flaws, he succinctly outlined seven reasons why he believes Trump is the preferable candidate over Kamala Harris.

1. Musk was astounded when Trump fist-pumped and shouted, “Fight!” shortly after getting shot in the face. “You can't feign bravery in a situation like that,” he said.

2. Musk seeks a leader “who is strong and courageous to represent the country.”

3. He wants someone tough to deal with world leaders who are pretty tough themselves. “Poor guy [Biden] has trouble climbing a flight of stairs, and the other one's first pumping after getting shot. This is no comparison.”

4. Musk wants “a secure border. We don't have a secure border.”

5. He wants someone who can deliver “safe and clean cities.”

6. Musk Thinks Trump is the better candidate to reduce spending. He’s concerned about this issue because “we're currently spending at a rate that is bankrupting the country.”

7. Musk aligns with Trump’s vision to cut bureaucratic bloat. He wants someone who will “reduce the size of government.”

Reflecting on Musk’s Comments

It’s remarkable to watch Musk's journey from a Biden voter to a Trump supporter who champions free speech, small government, and transparency.

Many still have their doubts about Musk, but as Tucker Carlson points out, Jesus has taught us, “By their fruit, you will recognize them.” (Matthew 7:16-20)

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has repeatedly shown himself to be a bearer of good fruit, from funding legal battles for free speech to taking on the woke mob, challenging Australia’s censorship regime, and confronting Maduro’s dictatorship in Venezuela.

As the election approaches, it will be fascinating to see what impact his endorsement and online influence will have on the future of American politics.

Watch the Full Interview Below:

