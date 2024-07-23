Playback speed
Elon Musk Vows to Destroy the Woke Mind Virus After Losing His Son to ‘Gender-Affirming Care’

“My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”
The Vigilant Fox
Jul 23, 2024
Elon Musk effectively lost his son after being deceived into giving him “reversible” puberty blockers.

What they don't tell you is that these drugs permanently damage the brain's hormone production.

Moreover, doctors wouldn't administer these dangerous injections until they were paid thousands for each dose.

These drugs are incredibly dangerous and have caused severe injuries to men, women, and children for decades, often prescribed for off-label uses not approved by the FDA. Why? Because doctors were financially incentivized to prescribe them.

The first one, Lupron, was too dangerous to approve and eventually snuck in as an end-of-the-line option for prostate cancer. It didn't sell, so its maker reformulated it so urologists could get rich. It took off, despite 53% of the urologists giving it admitting it didn't work.

A Midwestern Doctor strongly argues that these drugs are being pushed on our children primarily because of their profitability. Key points include:

• The justification for these drugs is based on an unproven theory.

• The group setting the guidelines admitted privately they have no idea what they are doing.

• This group emphasizes the dangers of estrogen (which isn't profitable) while ignoring the far more dangerous puberty blockers, falsely claiming they are “safe and effective.”

• The guidelines urge doctors to administer these drugs regardless of circumstances, even if a child is uncertain about transitioning.

It often takes high-profile victims like Elon Musk to bring attention to such rackets, but people really need to be informed about this. Start by reading the article by A Midwestern Doctor's article below.

Knowledge is power. Kill the woke mind virus.

The Forgotten Side of Medicine
Puberty Blockers Are Incredibly Dangerous Drugs
Providing transgendered children “puberty blockers” is currently one of the most controversial areas in medicine (e.g., liberal colleagues of mine have publicly protested Republican state governments banning the practice). What I find remarkable about this entire debate is how little knowledge exists about the safety of these drugs. For instance, when I…
Click here to watch the full interview.

Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
