#10 - Epic Fail: CBS Reporter Fails Miserably Trying to Get Chase Bank CEO to Smear Trump

First, Lesley Stahl attempted to get Jamie Dimon to agree that Trump’s tariffs are “bad for the economy,” but to her shock, Dimon dropped a reality check on her, saying, “I think you should read The Art of the Deal.”

Dimon explained that tariffs can “absolutely” be a useful tool when used the right way, helping to address unfair competition, protect national security, and fix issues with supply chains.

In a further blow to Stahl’s narrative, Dimon pointed out that policies like green energy subsidies and EV credits often don’t actually help rural areas much at all.

“They still didn’t have jobs, incomes didn’t go up, their schools weren’t working,” he said, stressing that these communities feel left behind, regardless of government programs.

The exchange ended in glory when Stahl tried to spin the narrative that Trump was being cold to Dimon and ignoring his calls.

To Stahl’s dismay, Dimon cleared the air and revealed that the story was completely false. “I called and left a message with his staff, and they called back saying the president appreciated it,” Dimon clarified.

This hit job failed miserably, and it is glorious to witness. Credit to ChiefNerd for the video.

#9 - DeSantis Threatens to FIRE Officials Who Don’t Obey Trump’s Deportation Orders

Remarking illegal aliens who exploit natural disasters by looting homes “need to be sent back immediately,” DeSantis added some government officials who stand in the way of a mandatory federal deportation order will be removed.

“Now the accountability is significant. If those duties are clear in law, I have the authority with respect to certain officials to suspend them from their office if they are neglecting their duties. And that’s an authority that I have invoked when it’s been appropriate in the past,” the Republican governor told reporters at a press conference Monday.

Read More: https://www.infowars.com/posts/desantis-threatens-to-fire-officials-who-dont-obey-trumps-deportation-orders/

#8 - Whoopi Goldberg blames the wind—says “nothing” could have prevented California wildfires.

“Mother Nature does what she does. And if you’re in the way, this is what happens.”

The actress-turned-commentator insisted the catastrophe was “nobody’s fault” while giving her take on the cause:

“There was a fire catastrophe in California. Had to do with winds. You know how they always say, ‘Oh, the wind.’ It actually does. The winds move things, and sparks move things, and it doesn’t matter how much water you have if 900,000 buildings go up at the same time.”

#7 - Michael Cohen begs and grovels so hard for a pardon from Biden that even MSNBC has to admonish him.

COHEN: "I would expect that the same exact pardon that he gave his son."

SANDERS: “To be very clear, you're not the president’s son."

Oof.

Credit: https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1878452671012593931

#6 - LA Times owner @DrPatSoonShiong says it was a “mistake” for his paper to endorse Karen Bass for Mayor in 2022.

“Competence matters,” he says.

Credit: https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1878836756965138487?s=19

#5 - Bone-Chilling “Conspiracy Theory” Emerges as California Burns

#4 - ‘The View’ co-Host Sunny Hostin’s Husband Accused of Insurance Fraud

The View co-host Sunny Hostin’s husband has been named alongside 200 co-defendants in an expansive, $459 million New York insurance fraud lawsuit.

Fox News reports orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin is among dozens of doctors and medical personnel named in the action, which was filed last month by American Transit Insurance Co., a New York-based commercial auto insurance provider that provides cover for Uber, Lyft and taxi companies in the state.

Read More: https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2025/01/13/lawsuit-the-view-co-host-sunny-hostins-husband-accused-of-insurance-fraud/

#3 - Shocking New Video Shows J6 Protester Shot in Face by Police, Beat with a Stick as She Died on US Capitol Steps

#2 - Biden tells the biggest lie of his failed presidency.

"Let's get something in mind about the border. When I became president, the numbers came way down!"

Video: https://x.com/RNCResearch/status/1878865195097051631

#1 - LA Times owner jumps on the MAHA train, says RFK Jr. “knows more about the science than most doctors.”

“After hours of sitting down with him, I was so impressed.”

“I sat down with him, heard him, completely understand the science that he’s worried about.”

Credit: https://x.com/Holden_Culotta/status/1878864360413528475

BONUS #1 - The California Home Insurance Crisis is Worse Than We Thought

BONUS #2 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use

BONUS #3 - Fortune Magazine Tricked Into Musk Hit Piece by Random Person on Internet

BONUS #4 - Jennifer Rubin Blasts Bezos as She Quits WaPo… and You Won’t Believe Who She is Joining Forces With

BONUS #5 - REVEALED: Georgia Judge Who Took His Own Life Sent a Cryptic Message to Governor Brian Kemp Before Dying

