Testifying before the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee,

of the McCullough Foundation presented irrefutable proof that COVID-19 injections are not only ineffective but also not safe for human use.

Hulscher’s testimony was part of a hearing on Senate Bill 1036 (S1036), which seeks to establish a moratorium on the use of mRNA-based vaccines.

Backed by several damning studies, Hulscher let the science speak for itself:

“Along with VAERS, 12 studies demonstrate that mass COVID-19 vaccination has led to increased mortality. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide may be greater than 17 million.”

“Three hundred twenty-five autopsies indicate a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death.”

“Lipid nanoparticles carrying modified mRNA travel to all organ systems, instructing them to become toxic, full-length prefusion-stabilized spike protein factories.”

“Product mRNA and resulting spike protein are found directly in affected tissues at autopsy.”

“The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths reported to VAERS has far exceeded recall limits of past vaccine withdrawals by up to 375,000%.”

“Six studies have demonstrated that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals face a higher risk of infection compared to unvaccinated individuals.”

“DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines, reported across multiple manufacturers, vaccine platforms, and geographic regions, far exceeds regulatory thresholds.”

As such, Hulscher concluded, “Immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market is essential to prevent further loss of life and ensure the next steps for accountability are taken.”

