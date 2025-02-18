Epidemiologist Drops Undeniable Proof That the COVID Shots Must Be BANNED Before Idaho State Senators
Nicolas Hulscher brought the receipts.
Testifying before the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee,of the McCullough Foundation presented irrefutable proof that COVID-19 injections are not only ineffective but also not safe for human use.
Hulscher’s testimony was part of a hearing on Senate Bill 1036 (S1036), which seeks to establish a moratorium on the use of mRNA-based vaccines.
Backed by several damning studies, Hulscher let the science speak for itself:
“Along with VAERS, 12 studies demonstrate that mass COVID-19 vaccination has led to increased mortality. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide may be greater than 17 million.”
“Three hundred twenty-five autopsies indicate a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death.”
“Lipid nanoparticles carrying modified mRNA travel to all organ systems, instructing them to become toxic, full-length prefusion-stabilized spike protein factories.”
“Product mRNA and resulting spike protein are found directly in affected tissues at autopsy.”
“The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths reported to VAERS has far exceeded recall limits of past vaccine withdrawals by up to 375,000%.”
“Six studies have demonstrated that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals face a higher risk of infection compared to unvaccinated individuals.”
“DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines, reported across multiple manufacturers, vaccine platforms, and geographic regions, far exceeds regulatory thresholds.”
As such, Hulscher concluded, “Immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market is essential to prevent further loss of life and ensure the next steps for accountability are taken.”
We’ve known now for years that the mRNA vaccine was a bioweapon but people just don’t want to believe that research doctors would have done this purposely. Never forget that years ago on a TED talk that Bill Gates said we must lose 20% of the population to sustain our present way of life. He advised vaccines would be one way to affect this end.
You forgot one thing. Looking at how many were injected and the probability of shedding, Fauci and company may have opened a Pandora’s Box on the whole world. Not one nation will be unaffected. I fear for the future of mankind.