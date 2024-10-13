Join 90K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

#10 - Epstein victim publicly backs Donald Trump for president.

This development comes after Elon Musk suggested that many of Kamala's puppet masters are on the Epstein client list.

The bombshell dropped when victim Virginia Giuffre announced that she knows who is on the Epstein client list and called on Elon Musk's help in strategically releasing it.

Virginia wrote to Elon on 𝕏:

“Elon Musk—I am Virginia Roberts, I know Epstein Client List. I met Trump when I worked at Mar-a-Lago… hopefully our new president… again!

“Much to be tight-lipped about on the list but also wary who I tell. Only someone of your candor who knows what to do with this information could help. What are your thoughts & plans about setting things right in the billionaires’ playboy club? Please DM for more.

“Thank you, V [@VRSVirginia]”

Virginia is one of Epstein's most prominent victims, who was famously pictured with Prince Andrews’ arm around her in 2001.

According to unsealed documents, she confirmed that Trump never participated in any sexual abuse of minors, nor did she ever see him at Epstein's New York mansion.

Let's hope she connects with Elon Musk and finally exposes the Epstein client list to the world.

