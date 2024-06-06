Dr. Robert Redfield, the former CDC Director under the Trump administration, says there was a “huge influence by the pharmaceutical industry” to get everyone vaccinated.

Dr. Redfield wanted to prioritize shots for the elderly, but “that’s not what happened.”

What’s also disturbing is that when the Biden administration came in, the CDC “stopped tracking people that were infected that were previously vaccinated.”

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo asked Dr. Redfield why the health agency would do such a thing. Dr. Redfield's response was eye-opening.

CUOMO: “Why did they stop tracking it [breakthrough cases]?”

REDFIELD: “I think there was a decision not to do anything that made the vaccine sound like it didn’t work.”

Vaccine Mandates, a “Terrible Decision”

Dr. Redfield also told Chris Cuomo that vaccine mandates were a “terrible decision.” He says vaccine mandates were “emotional” and not based on science — and that there was no rationale for mandating the shots on healthy, young people.

Watch the Full Interview: