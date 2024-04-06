Fox News television host Jesse Watters dropped some troubling details about the Diddy scandal on the PBD podcast on Saturday.

He highlighted claims from Ex-Diddy producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit that accuses Diddy of orchestrating a surveillance network within his homes to gather compromising material on various individuals, including aspiring artists and prominent figures, for potential blackmail. According to Jones, the situation with Diddy is “not just like Epstein. It could be worse than Jeffrey Epstein.”

Watters said, “Every room in Diddy’s mansions were wired with cameras. And he [Jones] had some of the footage, he had some of the pictures, and he displayed those in the lawsuit that came out. And this was used for blackmail material.”

Get the uncensored truth sent straight to your inbox daily. Subscribe to Vigilant News.

“They’d bring in these people,” Watters continued. “A lot of these people were also aspiring young artists in the music industry. And then, these parties were sponsored by Motown Records CEO, Universal Records CEO. This goes all the way to the top. And so, you get these people in compromising situations.

“The drinks were laced; their videotapes were hot. And then, at the end of the day, you wake up the next morning, ‘What did I do?’ And then they have compromising material on you. And then they can guide your career. They could kill your career—but they got you.

“And it wasn’t just people in the music business, as you [Patrick Bet-David] said. There were athletes, there were celebrities, there were politicians, people from the royal family.

“And we were also told by the former bodyguard that Diddy was an FBI informant. So, he was a snitch and was feeding information to the feds. And we don’t know what that means. We haven’t been able to confirm it. But even ‘Lil Rod’ said, ‘It’s not just like Epstein. It could be worse than Jeffrey Epstein.’”

Watch the full interview below:

Leave a comment

Share