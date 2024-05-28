Playback speed
Explosive Report Drops a Bomb on the Entire Childhood Vaccine Schedule

The CDC doesn't want you to hear this information.
The Vigilant Fox
May 28, 2024
Transcript

It turns out that the shots forced on children to attend school have “negligible or non-existent benefits” but “documented side effects.”

This is true for many of the most widely-used vaccines, including the MMR, DPT, flu, and the tetanus shots.

This information came to light from a comprehensive report written by popular Substack author, A Midwestern Doctor.

The author highlights that following the introduction of bacterial childhood vaccinations, not only did the targeted infections become more widespread, but other bacterial infections also emerged and evolved into more dangerous strains. This new reality prompted the creation of more vaccines, which in turn has accelerated this “downward spiral” and boosted “Big Pharma profits.”

Dr. Pierre Kory, a critical care specialist who has risen to prominence after the COVID debacle, writes, “Before COVID, I didn’t think there were serious issues with the childhood vaccines, but now, like many, I’ve come to question that assumption.”

Read the full article by A Midwestern Doctor below. It will blow your mind:

The Forgotten Side of Medicine
What are the risks and benefits of each vaccine?
A major problem I see throughout the scientific and political sphere is that people cannot maintain a perspective that allows them to see the whole picture; rather they tend to focus or fixate on things they have some type of emotional or subconscious priming to focus on (this has been an issue throughout history). This is why you can say have someone …
Read more
a year ago · 751 likes · 542 comments · A Midwestern Doctor
