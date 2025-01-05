#10 - Exposed: Secret Government Plot to Deploy Aerosolized ‘Vaccines’ Using Drones

People on social media are reporting strange symptoms after exposure to a mysterious fog blanketing their areas. This is happening across the U.S. and, as our research shows, in multiple countries.

The situation has garnered so much attention that even mainstream media outlets are offering their own explanations.

Some witnesses even claim to have spotted drones hovering above the fog. What’s going on here? The similarities to COVID-era controversies might shock you.

While Senators like Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, and Roger Marshall have popularized the idea that EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 DEFUSE proposal to DARPA involved gain-of-function research to make the COVID virus more dangerous, less attention has been given to another alarming aspect of the plan.

According to journalist

, the same DEFUSE plan talked about “aerosolizing COVID” and using “

.”

One chilling excerpt from the DEFUSE proposal reads: “This technology has a potential application in large-area inoculation of animals/humans.”

Fleetwood stressed, “That’s us!”

He further explained: “There’s a picture that maybe what was actually intended was to outfit drones with spray technology... and use it to release a virus vaccine. The idea is that they created the virus through gain-of-function research and other experiments to make it a self-spreading vaccine that acts like a virus.”

“Senators are saying there’s information in there that talks about gain of function on these viruses. And yes, that gain of function did happen,” Fleetwood continued.

“If that happened from the DEFUSE proposal, then what else also happened that’s inside the DEFUSE proposal?”

Have we been subject to another “Operation Sea Spray” without our consent? This is an eye-opening conversation well worth your time.

Read Jon’s full Substack piece here on the matter here.

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - Former CIA Officer Warns: 1,000 Al-Qaeda Fighters in U.S. for Next Homeland Attack

#8 - Homeowner Ends Up in Jail After Calling Police to Evict Squatter From Her Own Home

#7 - Mosquitoes inject human test subjects with parasite in study at Bill Gates-linked center

#6 - CIA Whistleblower Reveals Biden Admin Covered Up Attacks on Officers Injured by Direct Energy Weapons

#5 - House Uncovers FBI Coverup in January 6 Pipe Bomber Investigation

#4 - Medical Freedom Attorney Drops Measles Vaccine Bombshell

#3 - Joe Rogan podcast exposes the “miraculous” benefits of a natural compound banned by the US government.

#2 - New Study Finds COVID-19 'Vaccination' Doubles Risk of Post-COVID Death

#1 - Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger’s “manifesto” claims the U.S. faces a “checkmate” scenario from stealth drone capabilities.

BONUS #1 - Natural Compounds that Target and Disrupt Bird Flu Infection

BONUS #2 - Biden Quietly Bans Most Gas-Powered Tankless Water Heaters

BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use

BONUS #4 - HORROR: Georgia Judge Kills Himself Inside in His Own Courtroom

BONUS #5 - Jordan Peterson: ‘This is the Worst Scandal I’ve Ever Heard Of'

