#10 - Furious father confronts corrupt school board after a boy watched his 8-year-old daughter go to the bathroom.

This is epic.

Mr. Matthews told the Cabarrus County school board members to their faces, “Every single one of you are cowards.”

As the school board members smiled during his testimony, Mr. Matthews called them out as the hypocrites that they are.

He suggested that if they're going to smile while his 8-year-old daughter complains about boys watching her go to the bathroom, then they should experience the same thing and see how they feel about that.

“Each of you ladies, I want you to invite your husbands. Let’s go to the bathroom. And I want them to watch me watch you use the bathroom. And let’s see if they get mad.”

The crowd erupted in applause after he single-handedly schooled the entire school board. This was a glorious moment. Kudos to this father.

H/T: https://x.com/TheThe1776/status/1846404109915902470

#9 - Fox News reporter Harris Faulkner asks a room full of women how many of them are concerned about their daughters having to compete against a man in their sports.

EVERY woman raises their hand.

Credit: https://x.com/Riley_Gaines_/status/1846576411496092153

#8 - Three weeks before an election — and after the debates — FBI revises their crime statistics — showing crime increased by 4.5% in 2022 instead of dropping 2.1%.

Here is ABC’s David Muir “fact-checking” Trump in front of millions of viewers with lies that will never be retracted.

Credit: https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1846555965065146688

#7 - Trump critic goes viral after explaining why he’s voting for Trump over Kamala Harris.

#6 - Dad Tracks Down Man, 67, Who Allegedly Groomed and Raped His Daughter, Then Gets Justice of His Own

#5 - Joy Behar Says She Is ‘Starting To Worry’ About Polls Spelling Good News For Donald Trump

#4 - Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Admits They’re Hoping to Jail Trump After Election

#3 - Pollster Predicts “Biggest Mental Health Crisis in American History” If Trump Wins

#2 - Tony Fauci’s pet drug for COVID was so toxic that more people died in the Ebola trials with it than if they got no treatment at all.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board had to shut down the trial after 53% of the patients died with remdesivir.

Fauci didn't care, and he decided to make remdesivir standard of care for COVID instead.

In fact, his NIH put out protocols that essentially bribed hospitals to push this liver and kidney toxic drug, and the outcomes of those bribes were catastrophic.

Hospitals were financially incentivized an easy $3,000 to administer the drug, but on top of that, they were offered a 20% increase on the total bill for following NIH protocols, which could equate to hundreds of thousands of additional dollars on the entire hospital stay.

Despite the overwhelming data showing the drug's dangers, remdesivir became the go-to treatment for hospitalized COVID patients.

Many people attest that COVID did not kill people in the hospitals—the protocols did. This is why Dr. Ryan Cole says, “The majority of hospital deaths were actually caused by Anthony Fauci.”

#1 - Megyn Kelly Admits Alex Jones Was Right About Fluoride

BONUS #1 - Trump Reveals Who’s REALLY Running the Country

BONUS #2 - Something Stinks About the Upcoming Election, and Jesse Watters Can Smell It

BONUS #3 - Cancer Researcher Drops Ivermectin Bombshell

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - How to Clean Your Arteries with One Simple Fruit

