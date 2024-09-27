#10 - FBI whistleblower chokes up as he warns Americans to find God and prepare for hard times.

Marcus Allen revealed the harsh consequences of what happens when you step out of line at the FBI.

He was punished by higher-ups after asking why so many federal informants were in the crowd at the January 6 Capitol riot.

“The FBI questioned my allegiance to the United States, suspended my security clearance, suspended my pay, and refused to allow me to seek outside employment or even accept charity,” Allen testified.

“Since this is a warning to the American people, I say, I personally have no confidence that the FBI will rein in its own conduct,” he continued.

The moment that struck a nerve was when Allen urged Americans to exercise their right to vote and bear arms. “As citizens, you have a duty to vote, and I strongly urge you to do so. Stake your claim, don’t forfeit it. Make your voice heard.”

“Arm yourself, know how to defend yourself, and make three to four friends in your neighborhood," he continued. "Promise mutual aid in times of hardship.”

“During the Great Depression, people stocked up their pantry. That’s a good practice now, especially in today’s economy,” Allen added. “Make sure you have three to four months of food.”

In his final remarks, Allen stressed the importance of faith, saying that advice is for “everybody.”

“As a person of faith, I’d say pray the rosary, go to the First Friday devotions. That’s for everybody... I’m Catholic and read the Gospel of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and live it every day. And that’s all I have to say. Thank you for the time.”

Video: @MJTruthUltra

#9 - Non-Citizens in AZ Admit Being Registered to VOTE

@OversightPR reports, “Footage obtained by @realmuckraker shows that at one apartment complex in Phoenix, AZ, 6 non-citizens admitted to being registered to vote. Non-citizens expressed support for Kamala Harris, and some plan to vote.”

#8 - Joe Rogan says RFK Jr. cleaning up the corrupt health agencies would be “one of the BEST things for the health of the people in the United States” ever.

“We’re all just consuming these poisons.”

Rogan went after fluoride HARD, saying that there is no “f—king” reason to “have fluoride in the water.”

“We’ve been putting fluoride in the water.” ‘Oh, keep your teeth clean. You don’t want cavities.’ It doesn’t make any sense. And we’ve been doing it forever.”

#7 - Kid goes viral after delivering an answer this CNN reporter didn’t see coming.

REPORTER: “What’s the first thing that pops into your head when you hear the name Kamala Harris?”

KID: “LIAR!”

Video: @TrumpWarRoom

#6 - NATO Prepares for World War 3 with Russia

#5 - Kamala Falls apart in softball MSNBC interview.

#4 - LeBron James says there ‘ain’t no party like a Diddy party,’ a resurfaced video reveals.

James made these comments during an Instagram Live with Sean “Diddy” Combs four years ago.

“Hey, everybody know, ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” James said, to which Diddy replied, “Yeah, that’s what’s up!”

In another recently uncovered clip, James and Diddy were seen dancing to a Migos song at a dinner party, adding to the public’s renewed attention on past interactions between the two celebrities.

How many Diddy parties has LeBron attended, and what did “everybody know” about them?

#3 - Robby Starbuck gives Toyota the Budlight treatment and exposes them as “totally woke.”

What he found is disturbing. Watch.

https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1839295115753316396?t=MZyqMaEUelauzyfxf8744A&s=19

#2 - Donald Trump calls for Nancy Pelosi to be PROSECUTED for insider trading.

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1839417312660881834

#1 - Joe Rogan says there is “clearly” a “ferocious effort to stop Donald Trump” in a way that he's “never seen” before.

“The guy almost gets k*lled twice, and they don't even talk about it. And the second one, they just brushed it off.”

Shawn Ryan added how “scary” it was for the media to quickly dismiss something so significant.

“Like, the guy [Routh] was set up at a golf course for 12 hours with a bulletproof vest and an AK-47 and was specifically there to k*ll Trump,” Rogan mentioned. “And you [the media] don't think that's crazy?”

