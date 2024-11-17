#10 - FDA approves clinical trials for new “pandemic” vaccine.
• The trials are funded by BARDA (so your tax dollars)
• The words “pandemic vaccine” are in the study's title (weird)
• It's for bird flu
• The most chilling thing is the “vaccine” uses lipid nanoparticles and self-amplifying RNA technology.
Self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) technology allows the RNA to essentially “photocopy” itself inside the body without an off switch.
Dr.describes the new vaccine candidate as “gain-of-function” inside the human body.
She writes, “Based on evidences collected over the past four years from peer-reviewed literature and FOIA requested data, it is more likely than not that this is the priming of/grooming of the public for the next ‘planned pandemic.’ I mean, it’s in the clinical trial name.”
Dr. Jessica Rose joins the show to elaborate on her concerns. This conversation is a jaw-dropper.
#9 - Federal health bureaucrats FLEE for the exits as Trump nominates RFK Jr. as HHS secretary.
#8 - Jillian Michaels Goes Scorched Earth on RFK Jr. Haters With a Series of Stunning Truth Bombs
#7 - Joe Rogan Drops Shocking Election Claim
#6 - Dem Congressman Openly Reveals Plot to Form Shadow Government to Undermine Trump White House
#5 - Dr. Casey Means Wows Liberal Audience and Gets Them to CHEER for RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination
#4 - Elon Musk Calls for Defunding NPR After Orwellian Clip of CEO Resurfaces Online
#3 - A speaker at the UN climate summit calls for meat and dairy consumers to “PAY” for “polluting” the environment.
#2 - Tucker Carlson Demands an END to Vaccine Liability Shields
#1 - Former Money Manager Issues Dire Economic Warning
Watch as Edward Dowd joins the show to elaborate on his economic concerns.
BONUS #1 - Bill Maher Delivers a Brutal Reality Check to Snobby White Liberals
BONUS #2 - The Shocking Truth About Pharma Ads on TV
BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use
BONUS #4 - Who’s the Leaker in the Trump Transition Team?
BONUS #5 - DISTURBING: Google AI Threatens Student with Bone-Chilling Message
Great broadcast. Unnerving to hear Edward Dowd's outlook, but at least there will be real grownups in charge.
Thank you T.V. FOX. Lots of good stuff here!