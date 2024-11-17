#10 - FDA approves clinical trials for new “pandemic” vaccine.

• The trials are funded by BARDA (so your tax dollars)

• The words “pandemic vaccine” are in the study's title (weird)

• It's for bird flu

• The most chilling thing is the “vaccine” uses lipid nanoparticles and self-amplifying RNA technology.

Self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) technology allows the RNA to essentially “photocopy” itself inside the body without an off switch.

Dr.

describes the new vaccine candidate as

.

She writes, “Based on evidences collected over the past four years from peer-reviewed literature and FOIA requested data, it is more likely than not that this is the priming of/grooming of the public for the next ‘planned pandemic.’ I mean, it’s in the clinical trial name.”

Dr. Jessica Rose joins the show to elaborate on her concerns. This conversation is a jaw-dropper.

Watch as Edward Dowd joins the show to elaborate on his economic concerns.

