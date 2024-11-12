The FEMA manager fired for discriminating against Trump supports claims it was not an isolated incident and alleges that the agency “made [her] a patsy.”

This news comes after internal messages reveal FEMA employees were told to “avoid [helping] homes advertising Trump.”

Now, FEMA has been hit with more bad news, as it was revealed that “FEMA didn’t answer half the calls it received for disaster aid.”

Let’s not forget that the media said that anyone claiming FEMA was incompetent or had an anti-Trump agenda was a “conspiracy theorist.”

In another remarkable example, it turns out those “conspiracy theories” were actually true.

