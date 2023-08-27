First-Ever Spike Detox Protocol Appears in US Medical Journal: Here’s How You Can Get Better

Originally Published on Vigilant News

“The COVID-19 vaccines were the largest human experiment ever done in the history of mankind,” expressed world-renowned cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough to a packed audience at the ReAwaken America Tour in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“People who took the vaccines for the first time took a genetic injection of foreign genetic material that produced in their body for an uncontrolled duration [of] time and quantity, the Wuhan Spike protein, the protein on the surface of the virus that causes so much damage in the human body.”

“Many of you still have the Spike protein in your cells and your tissues,” detailed Dr. McCullough. “Every study that’s looked at this has actually identified this central issue. The human body does not seem to have enzymes that can break down this protein like it could any other natural protein and have us get rid of it.”

Why? “It’s because this protein is not natural,” answered Dr. McCullough. “It was engineered in a Chinese biosecurity lab using blueprints that came from U.S. researchers fully funded and supported by the National Institutes of Health and the National Allergy Immunology branch run by Dr. Anthony Fauci.”

The effects of the unnatural Spike protein have been devastating.

Professional basketball player Óscar Cabrera Adames collapsed mid-game in 2021. He blamed vaccine-induced myocarditis for the incident. Two years later, he unfortunately died during a stress test at a health center in the Dominican Republic.

“The vaccines have left about 15% of those who’ve taken them with some form of a medical problem,” informed Dr. McCullough. “That is a huge number,” he lamented.

“Now, fortunately, about a third of people who took the vaccine; they’ve had no side effects whatsoever, and they appear to be exhibiting no side effects emerging. So, if one took the shot and they’re perfectly fine, didn’t even have a sore arm, they’re extremely unlikely now to develop a problem,” explained Dr. McCullough.

“But it’s people who developed an initial reaction and were sick for a few days or weeks afterwards — I really worry about them because we are seeing the late development of myocarditis and cardiac arrest even two years after the vaccine. Blood clots developing even two years after the vaccine. In fact, another episode of COVID could provoke these,” Dr. McCullough warned.

So, what can we do to help prevent such medical disasters?

Three words: “Base Spike Detoxification.” Dr. McCullough announced that Friday, 8/25/23, “was a historic day” because “the very first detoxification protocol was published in the U.S. medical literature.” Specifically, the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. McCullough explained that this detoxification protocol allows individuals to proactively address the issue head-on by using three natural substances, nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin, which are available over-the-counter, “to help the body clear this very dangerous protein from [their] cells and tissues.”

Although the protocol has not yet been scientifically validated through double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials, Dr. McCullough argued that clinical observations indicate a positive impact.

What Are Nattokinase, Bromelain, and Curcumin?

Nattokinase : An enzyme derived from the fermentation of soy. It has been traditionally used in Japan for its supposed cardiovascular benefits. Preclinical trials show it degrades the Spike protein.

Bromelain : A set of enzymes derived from pineapple stems, approved by the FDA as a topical treatment for wounds. Like nattokinase, it has also been shown to accelerate the clearance of Spike proteins.

Curcumin: The active compound in turmeric, widely used for its anti-inflammatory properties. It also mitigates further damage from the Spike protein.

The Protocol

The recommended doses in the protocol are as follows, per Dr. McCullough’s Substack:

• Nattokinase: 2000 fibrin units (100 milligrams) orally twice a day without food

• Bromelain: 500 milligrams orally once a day without food

• Curcumin: 500 milligrams orally twice a day (nano, liposomal, or with piperine additive suggested)

Dr. McCullough recommended taking this treatment triad for at least three months for anyone suffering from or worried about post-COVID or vaccine syndromes, but he also suggested that those who have received multiple injections may need to take it for twelve months or longer.

Clinical Observations and Limitations

In Dr. McCullough’s clinical observations, “patients indeed are getting better on this approach.” He said he has observed people experience relief from symptoms such as numbness, tingling, heart racing, headaches, and loss of senses under this protocol. However, these observations have not yet been supported by large-scale scientific trials.

Despite a billion-dollar investment in long COVID research by the Biden administration, not a single dollar of funding has been directed toward researching vaccine injuries. So, it won’t be the government but dissenting doctors, like Dr. McCullough, who will be leading the way in discovering optimal treatments and management for vaccine injuries.

Safety Concerns

“The main safety caveats are bleeding and allergic reactions, both of which are manageable. It is our experience that both nattokinase and bromelain can be used in addition to antiplatelet and anticoagulant drugs with physician monitoring,” wrote Dr. McCullough on his Substack page.

Overall, “Base Spike Detoxification” looks promising.

Vigilant News reached out to Dr. McCullough for a statement. Here is what he had to say:

Dr. Peter McCullough in New York on De. 24, 2021. Image: worldfreedomalliance.org

“The Wellness Company has brought the best news to those who suffer from long COVID or regret COVID-19 vaccination. Our Spike Support product is the bedrock of the recently-published ‘Base Spike Detoxification Protocol,’ the first and only regimen to help people recover from post-acute sequelae after COVID-19 and vaccination.”

Bromelain, curcumin, and nattokinase, the three bedrock supplements to Dr. McCullough’s protocol, are available over the counter at just about any health food store or pharmacy. But for the highest quality and purest ingredients, Dr. McCullough recommends “Base Spike Detox” trio from The Wellness Company.

