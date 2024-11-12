#10 - Trump has inherited a “turd of an economy,” and when things “roll over,” he’ll be the one blamed for it.

This dire news comes from COVID vaccine data analyst and former BlackRock asset manager Ed Dowd.

Dowd predicts things could “unravel anytime between now and March.” And if the incoming Trump administration doesn’t “get out in front of the narrative,” then they are “going to get blamed for what is coming.”

According to Dowd, America should have already entered a recession by “the second half of 2023.” However, “The government went on a spending spree... which gave the economy a bit more life.”

“The real economy (not the stock market) has been rolling over,” Dowd lamented, “and we’re just waiting for the financial markets to figure this out. They will. And when they do, unfortunately, Trump will inherit turd of a financial market crisis.”

Dowd added that he has insights into “some interesting indicators” that suggest the economy has “nowhere to go but the other direction [down].”

Although the short-term economic future looks grim, Dowd mentioned some “good news.” And the good news is that Trump is the incoming president. Under Trump’s leadership, Dowd believes, the looming financial mess can be dealt with much better than if Harris won the office.

“Now, the good news is that Trump is in office, and his policies will be far better than under the Biden administration. If Harris had won, I’d be far gloomier. There will be pain, but I believe it can be mitigated somewhat,” Dowd said.

Click here to watch Dowd’s full interview with Greg Hunter.

(See 9 More Revealing Stories Below)

#9 - RFK Jr. reveals his opinion has “completely changed” about Trump, so much so that he believes Trump could go down as “one of the great presidents in history.”

“I’ve been … convinced that this guy that I had such contempt for, such disdain for, is actually a really extraordinary leader that could be one of the great Presidents in history,” Kennedy said.

Video: https://x.com/AV24org/status/1856130738069860757?t=1TebYmYl3ZEHUAvb3HTwog&s=19

#8 - The FEMA manager fired for discriminating against Trump supports claims it was NOT an isolated incident and alleges that the agency “made [her] a patsy.”

This news comes after internal messages reveal FEMA employees were told to “avoid [helping] homes advertising Trump.”

Now, FEMA has been hit with more bad news, as it was revealed that “FEMA didn’t answer half the calls it received for disaster aid.”

Let’s not forget that the media said that anyone claiming FEMA was incompetent or had an anti-Trump agenda was a “conspiracy theorist.”

In another remarkable example, it turns out those “conspiracy theories” were actually true.

#7 - CNN panel FREAKS OUT as Scott Jennings erupts on late-night comedians for failing to do their jobs and giving Joe Biden a free pass.

“During the Biden years, there was nobody that provided more comedy fodder possible than Joe Biden. He got left alone. Harris was left alone. They didn't get 10% of what they deserve.”

“These people [comedians] have become pathetic. I mean, they stopped being comedians, and they started becoming political activists. Jimmy Kimmel out here crying. It's pathetic. And so my question is, if you're going to have a late-night comedy show, at some point, people might expect it to be funny and not just a constant political screed against one party.”

#6 - Glenn Beck delivers a reality check to Democrats panicking over Elon Musk’s involvement with the Trump administration.

“Wow, how terrible that the Thomas Edison of our time is helping the future President rebuild America – not in secret, but out in the open for everyone to see! I’m glad he’s there,” Beck said.

#5 - MSNBC, CNN Viewership Plummets Post-Election

#4 - Trump Vows to END the Department of Education

#3 - President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory is reportedly causing infighting and division among House Democrats.

Democrats appear confused about why Trump won reelection in a landslide and moved 48 states to the right in the process.

One far-left House Democrat told Axios that “some real responsibility to be taken” by leadership in the establishment. “Just acting like we’re in a pep rally, saying, ‘You all did a good job. … I think it’s bullsh*t. Let’s acknowledge that we failed.”

Read More: https://www.breitbart.com/2024-election/2024/11/11/its-bullsht-donald-trumps-victory-splinters-house-democrats/

#2 - Rep. Jim Jordan shuts down CNN’s failed gotcha question on election integrity.

After a brief back and forth, Jordan turned the tables on Bash, asking her about the 10 million missing votes Joe Biden allegedly received in the 2020 presidential election.

“I think the Democrats got to ask: ‘Why did we go from getting 81 million to getting 70 million? What happened to those 10 million people?” Jordan asked.

“What happened to the 10 million voters that Joe Biden got but didn’t come up for Kamala Harris? President Trump’s numbers were right up where they were in 2020 but the Democrats were much lower.”

Bash tried to get a word in, but she failed as Jordan continued enlightening viewers in a disastrous moment for CNN.

Read More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/where-are-bidens-81-million-votes-jordan-crushes-cnn-gotcha-question

#1 - Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and delivered a powerful and unexpected message that caught Democrats off guard.

He told host John Karl to his face, “Donald Trump is... going to be a President for ALL Americans.”

“My message to Democrats out there, even those who didn’t vote for Donald Trump, is to give him a chance to actually make your life better,” @VivekGRamaswamy continued.

When asked about potential retribution against Trump’s political opponents, Vivek directly addressed the topic, quoting Trump: “Success will be our retribution, success will be our vengeance.”

He added, “I do think that success is unifying. Nothing is gonna unite this country more than economic growth. Nothing is gonna unite this country more than people feeling like their wages are rising at a faster pace than prices, which hasn’t been the case for the last few years.”

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a heck of an illness, but if there’s a cure, it’s more money into Americans’ pockets. Vivek seems confident that Trump is the man to make it happen.

