#10 - Former “far-left tranny turned based detransitioner” announces that she’s voting for Trump.

“This is my first time voting red in my life.”

In an unexpected turn, @LauraBeckerReal described Trump supporters as “loving, kind, and tolerant,” a surprising revelation that she could have never imagined “back when [she] was close-minded and bigoted.”

Now, she's attending Donald Trump Jr. MAGA rallies and voting for Trump for the first time in her life. Please welcome @LauraBeckerReal to the big tent!

SEE MORE REVEALING STORIES BELOW:

#9 - Tucker Carlson exposes Democrats as the party of rich people who “have no skills.”

“In the last election Biden voters owned 70% of the wealth in the United States and Trump voters owned 30% and I thought to myself: on the one hand it’s like okay Republican Party’s now the party of working-class people great but then I thought how did they get 70% of the wealth they don’t do anything?”

“Actually,” Carlson goes on, “they have no skills. There’s nothing they do that we really need.”

“If your average Biden voter somehow like got pulled out of the workforce, would you be okay?“

“How long do you think this country could survive without private equity? A week? Before we all just starve to death.

“How long could you and your family make it without a DEI consultant on site? …I’m serious. Could you get to Halloween? Or will one of your little children stare up at you with doe eyes and say, Mommy, I need a DEI consultant. I need it now. Honestly, I need a school counselor or some heavy set nurses who can convince me to go trans. I need that.“

“Honestly, I need Tim Walz talking to me about my sex life in high school. Really, I need a creep like Tim Walz. No, I do. I need that… Not creepy okay let’s your instincts be your guide on that one let me just say as I always would tell my children someone seems creepy he is.”

“Am I indicting him for the crime nope I don’t have any evidence. I don’t need any that guy’s a creep, sorry. Chances are my dogs would bark at Tim Walz if he came over to my house, 100%. Oh yeah they would. They’d back him into a corner and be like, stop that! And they wouldn’t stop. Because they know.”:

“But the point is that entire, not just political party, but class of people has created an entire economy and credentialing system to reward themselves with money and power that is not deserved.“

“That’s exactly the truth. I don’t like to swear, but the phrase bullshit jobs is a real thing. Those are all bullshit jobs, every single one of them...”

“And yet they’re lecturing people who, I don’t know, plumb your house, keep you from getting murdered, put out the fires when they start, rescue you after a car crash on the highway, build the building you live in, pave the road you drive on, grow the food you eat.”

“Those are the deplorables? Really? Good luck when the power goes out, honey. You can call your average college administrator to save you.”

Video: https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1846866591704928402

#8 - Man shouts, “Jesus is Lord!” at Kamala Harris rally, and Kamala snaps back, saying, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

#7 - Elon Musk Drops Unforgettable Take on Who’s Running the Government

First off, he said, “It's not Biden. We know that for a fact. The dude has barely got two functional neurons.”

What about Kamala? Elon answered that it's not her either. “They just replaced the Biden puppet with the Kamala puppet, very obviously. If the teleprompter stops working, then the puppet breaks, and it's like, ‘Oh, the puppet just starts looping because the teleprompter broke.’”

So who is it? Musk said that he believes “There isn't any one sort of puppet master but maybe a thousand or “a lot.”

But he did mention there’s a likely chance that Kamala’s puppet masters also happen to be on the Epstein client list.

“[It'll] be interesting to see the crossover between the Epstein client list and Kamala's puppet masters. I bet there's a lot of names that appear in both lists,” Musk said.

#6 - The New York Times has been caught withholding key evidence about Kamala’s damning acts of plagiarism.

#5 - Trump brutally roasts Chuck Schumer in hilarious Al Smith Dinner speech.

#4 - META insider reveals how Zuckerberg’s company is quietly rigging the election.

#3 - Trump Supporters in Pennsylvania Targeted with Threatening Letters

#2 - Stephen A. Smith Blasts Obama for Attempting to Shame Black Men into Voting for Kamala

#1 - In the middle of a serious question, a young child interrupted Elon Musk, and instead of getting frustrated, he signed his hat and took a photo with him.

This is hands down the most heartwarming moment of Elon Musk I have ever witnessed.

