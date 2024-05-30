‘Giant Threat to the Food Supply’: Dr. McCullough Issues Bird Flu Update

Dr. McCullough warns the bird flu response is a giant threat to the food supply.

“They’re coming on farms with hazmat suits doing mass PCR testing of healthy animals. All that’s going to do is raise a false case count and create orders for mass culling.”

It gets worse. Dr. McCullough says, “They want mass vaccination.”

The FDA has already cleared the Audenz bird flu vaccine without human trial data.

Equally terrifying, CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) is working on a self-amplying vaccine for “Disease X.”

Here we go again.

Click here to watch the full interview.

