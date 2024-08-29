Playback speed
Groundbreaking Docuseries Blows the Lid Off the Cancer Industry’s Biggest Lies

The Vigilant Fox
Aug 29, 2024
Transcript

Everything you thought you knew about cancer treatment is a lie.

For 50 years, we’ve been sold the myth of a “War on Cancer”—but it’s all smoke and mirrors.

The truth is that billions of dollars have been funneled into a conflict designed to fail.

What's heartbreaking is that the cancer death toll keeps rising, with millions losing their lives to a “fight” that was never meant to be won.

Think chemotherapy is cutting-edge medicine? Think again. Its origins lie in the horrors of mustard gas used in world wars, and oncologists are pocketing kickbacks for every dose they prescribe.

The pharmaceutical industry doesn’t want you healthy; it wants you sick and dependent.

My friends at

The Truth About Cancer
have created a groundbreaking docuseries featuring 131 doctors, scientists, and survivors on a mission to end cancer.

Sign up for free and discover the best ways to prevent and beat this disease in ways you’ve never been told.

Click Here to Watch

