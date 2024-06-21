Contrary to initial claims that the “vaccine” stays in the arm, it spreads throughout the body, prompting serious safety concerns. Now, there is hope for approximately 5.5 billion people to “inactivate” what they put into their bodies.

In a recent preprint study, Dr. McCullough and his team presented a novel approach using small interfering messenger RNA (siRNA) and ribonuclease targeting chimeras (RIBOTACs) to bind and deactivate the mRNA from these vaccines, allowing the body to clear it out.

“We use these small interfering RNAs already in practice,” McCullough stated. “There’s one called Patisiran, the other one, Inclisiran. I use them in my practice. They only last in the body a few days. They bind up messenger RNA to inactivate it.”

“The longevity of the encapsulated mRNA along with unlimited production of the damaging and potentially lethal Spike (S) protein call for strategies to mitigate potential adverse effects,” the study’s abstract declares. Dr. McCullough’s proposed solution—targeting and degrading residual vaccine mRNA—could prevent uncontrolled spike protein production and reduce toxicity.

With Moderna’s mRNA vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus and influenza now approved, the urgency for an “off switch” becomes even more pressing.

McCullough warns, “Without any way to turn off the messenger RNA, we think every single messenger RNA shot, because it’s been made synthetic and resistant to human breakdown, is going to make people progressively sick. We have to find a way to get this out of the body.”

“We hope that some molecular technology companies can pick this up and consider this. We’re gonna need an off switch for this.”

Click here to read the full study.

