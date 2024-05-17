“If you’re sending girls to fight your wars, you’re disgusting!”

Carlson says doing so is “violating the most basic agreement there is,” which is “the man protects.”

He added, “If there’s a home invasion at your house at 3 in the morning, you’re like, ‘Honey, I dealt with the last time. Go, go defend us.’ I hope that she leaves you, and she will.”

These comments followed Carlson recalling a past conversation in which a general described how a soldier and mother of three children, who had her legs blown off and died in Iraq, had made “the ultimate sacrifice for America.”

As you can imagine, Tucker was furious. Take a listen to how that conversation went down.

