#10 - One of the most vaxxed counties in America faces a heart attack crisis.

98% of people in King County, WA (Seattle) took at least one COVID shot, and the data is not looking good.

A peer-reviewed study has found a jaw-dropping 1,236% surge in excess heart attack deaths among King County's 2.2 million residents.

2020: 11 excess heart attack deaths

2021: 75 excess heart attack deaths

2022: 111 excess heart attack deaths

2023: 147 excess heart attack deaths, a 1,236% increase compared to 2020.

Moreover, cardiac arrest deaths, in general, rose about 25% from 2020 to 2023. In the same time frame, King County's population shrunk slightly.

Reflecting on this alarming data, Dr. Peter McCullough said, “So it looks like the vaccines are the smoking gun.”

“This is now fully peer-reviewed in the emergency medicine literature. We've messaged the Medic One unit in Seattle. They clearly need to do more research to figure out how soon these vaccines were administered and to whom.”

#9 - CNN’s Elie Honig Says There’s ‘Real Possibility’ That Judge Could Imminently Close Trump’s New York Case

“It sounded like they tended to view it the way that Donald Trump’s team views it, which is because he’s the president-elect, it’s now over. But we’ll see for sure today where the DA stands.”

Read More: https://dailycaller.com/2024/11/19/cnns-elie-honig-possibility-judge-close-trumps-new-york-case/

#8 - CNN Shockingly Admits Musk’s X Now Represents U.S. Voters ‘Far Better’ Than Ever Before

"Look at this. The party ID among those who regularly use X/Twitter for news——Back in 2022, 65% of those who regularly used Twitter/X for news were Democrats. Just 31% were Republicans."

"Look at where we are today. Just a completely different picture. Now it's basically split between Democrats at 48%, Republicans at 47%."

"Now, this new overall makeup matches the overall electorate FAR better."

So, it turns out that the X platform really does represent what the American population is thinking and feeling.

#7 - Furious French farmers take their anger to the streets, using machinery to dump waste behind the gates of the Rodez prefecture.

#6 - Gen. Flynn Warns This Drastic Step Needs to Happen NOW to Stop World War III

#5 - Biden-Harris Administration Helped Laken Riley’s Killer Move to Georgia

A taxpayer-funded initiative by the Biden-Harris regime facilitated the transit of a known gang member, leading directly to the murder of 22-year-old University of Georgia student Laken Riley, according to courtroom testimony of the suspect’s roommate during the second trial.

Laken Riley, an aspiring nurse from Augusta University, tragically fell victim to a brutal attack by Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela and alleged member of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang.

According to court documents, Jose Ibarra not only killed Riley but also “disfigured her skull” in an act of unimaginable violence.

Read More: https://conservativeroof.com/biden-administration-helped-laken-rileys-killer-move-to-georgia/

#4 - Vivek Says DOGE Will DELETE Entire Government Agencies

#3 - The Senators Who Will Vote On RFK Jr. Have Raked In Millions From The Pharmaceutical Industry

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada was the highest recipient of pharmaceutical money among Democrats on the committee, having gotten nearly $460,000 over the last five years. Cortez Masto was followed by New Hampshire’s Maggie Hassan, who got more than $360,000, and Oregon’s Ron Wyden, who took in nearly $352,000.

On the Republican side, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina has benefitted the most across all members of the Finance Committee with more than $679,000 in contributions. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana came in a close second on the committee with more than $667,000 in pharmaceutical receipts, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina came in third with nearly $564,000.

Read More: https://thefederalist.com/2024/11/19/the-senators-who-will-vote-on-rfk-jr-have-raked-in-millions-from-the-pharmaceutical-industry/

#2 - Multiple DOJ, FBI Officials Weigh Lawyering Up in Fear of Being ‘Criminally Investigated’

Some career Justice Department officials cried after Trump won the election, according to the report, due to the realization that Trump would likely try to rid the administrative state of a cesspool of corruption.

Read More: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/11/19/report-multiple-doj-fbi-officials-weigh-lawyering-up-fear-being-criminally-investigated/

#1 - Speaker Mike Johnson drops the most savage statement he has ever spoken.

"Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man, and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman."

BONUS #1 - Scott Jennings Schools CNN Guest on Trump’s Deportation Plan

BONUS #2 - Elon Musk’s Ultimate Mission: The ‘Not So’ Hidden Plan Behind His Empire

BONUS #3 - Jen Psaki PANICS When Reminded That the Current HHS Secretary Is Not a Doctor Either

BONUS #4 - Mega-Corporations Are Coming for Your Healthcare Supplements

BONUS #5 - DISTURBING: Google AI Threatens Student with Bone-Chilling Message

